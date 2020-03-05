‘In Prayer for Home and Abroad’ program Saturday
“In Prayer for Home and Abroad” is the theme of the program sponsored by the Franklin County Church Women United on Saturday at 10:30 a.m. at First Baptist Church, corner of High and Clinton streets. Tamara Thomas, from the Franklin County Cooperative Extension Office, will focus on the needs of children and their involvement in our community.
An offering will be taken and given to the Emergency Food Pantry. Light refreshments will be available at 10 a.m.
Lenten Study: Black Church, Black Theology
Bring your brown bag lunch and join participants from noon-1 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday at South Frankfort Presbyterian Church for three engaging and informative discussions:
• What is the Black Church? How was it established?
• What is the Vision and Mission of the Black Church?
• Is it still Relevant? What about Womanist Theology?
The teacher, Rev. Glenn Spaulding, is a minister in the African Methodist Episcopal Church, a historically Black denomination. Rev. Spaulding serves on the boards of the ACCESS Soup Kitchen and Men’s Shelter and the resource office for Social Ministries (ROSM). Get more information at sfpcky.org.
North Frankfort Baptist Church to host gospel sing MARCH 28
North Frankfort Baptist Church will host a gospel sing and fellowship dinner on Saturday, March 28.
The dinner starts at 5 p.m. and the menu includes chicken, ham, green beans, coleslaw, roll, drink and dessert. The gospel sing begins at 6 p.m.
The public is welcome and donations for A Better World Ministry will be accepted.
For more information, contact Brenda Taulbee if questions 502-682-9714 or Kim Shannon 502-330-4447.
The church is located at 7945 Owenton Road.
Eventide to perform at First Church of God
The gospel trio, Eventide, will be in concert at First Church of God, 1029 Burlington Lane, at 6:30 p.m. Saturday, March 28.
The concert is free. An offering will be received.
Call 502-223-8451 for more information.
Cornerstone Church of the Nazarene to host Part 3 of the Dramatic Presentation of John’s Gospel
Cornerstone Church of the Nazarene, 1490 Louisville Road, will host Part 3 (Finale) of the Dramatic Presentation of John’s Gospel: Chapters 13-21 by Pastor Daniel and Renita Koehn at 6 p.m. on Sunday, March 29.
Central Baptist Church collecting shoes for Soles for souls
Central Baptist Church has begun collecting for its annual Soles for Souls shoe collection drive.
All types of new and clean/usable footwear will be accepted for those in need locally and around the world.
Shoes can be dropped off at the church located at halfway between Frankfort and Lawrenceburg on U.S. 127 South.
For more information, call Pastor Rick Clark at 502-319-0903; 502-829-5013; or 502-829-5801.
First Church of God food pantry
First Church of God, 1029 Burlington Lane, will not be offering its Food Pantry until further notice.
Antioch Church hosting Prophecy Wednesdays
The Antioch Church on Harvieland Road is emphasizing prophecy during its 6 p.m. Wednesday services. Israel, Jewish relations and political/current events, as they relate to Biblical prophecy, will be discussed.
