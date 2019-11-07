Church offering grief share support group
Elevate Church is offering a 13-week grief share support group starting Tuesday.
The group is designed to help rebuild a life after losing a loved one and will meet every Tuesday until Nov. 12, from 6-7:30 p.m. at the church’s Ministry Center, 1041 E. Main St. (house next to the church).
Registration costs $15.
For more information, call 502-695-6060.
Bridgeport Christian Church Fall Bazaar Saturday
Bridgeport Christian Church will host its annual Fall Bazaar from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday.
The event is sponsored by the Helping Hands Circle and will include breakfast, lunch, baked goods, arts and crafts, white elephant items, raffles and more. Proceeds will benefit scholarships and charitable contributions.
The church is located at 175 Evergreen Road.
First Corinthian Baptist Church to offer free lunch
A free walk-in meal is being offered at noon Saturday in the Fellowship Hall at First Corinthian Baptist Church.
Everyone is welcome to attend.
The church is located at 214 Murray St.
First Baptist Church to host Managing Mental Health Series
Anxiety, stress and depression can increase around the holidays and with tragic events in the news.
Join Melinda Simpson, licensed clinic social worker, as she leads a three week class series to help manage mental health and how to care for others.
The series will be 9:45-10:30 a.m., Sunday and Nov. 17 in the Fellowship Hall at First Baptist Church, 201 St. Clair St.
Veterans, military personal to be honored at Evergreen Baptist
Service men and women will be honored at Evergreen Baptist Church’s Veteran’s Recognition Day on Nov. 17.
All veterans and military personnel are invited and welcome to stay for the annual Thanksgiving luncheon which will follow the 11 a.m. worship service.
The church is located at 2698 Evergreen Road.
For more information, contact the church at 502-223-8364.
New Harvest to host Benevolence event
New Harvest Assembly of God, 3864 U.S. 127 S., will be distributing free bags of groceries and clothing as long as supplies last beginning at 5 p.m. Nov. 24. Please note the time change from the normal schedule. An ID is required. The church will also be hosting a free Thanksgiving Dinner. For more information, call 502 607-0306.
St. Paul United Methodist hosts bilingual service
There will be a bilingual worship service at 7 p.m. Dec. 3 at St. Paul United Methodist Church, 1800 Louisville Road (across the highway from LeCompte-Johnson-Taylor Funeral Home). First Tuesday at the Table or Primer Martes a la Mesa, is a brief, informal service offered every first Tuesday of the month. Holy Communion is offered in both Spanish and English. All ages are invited. The potluck supper is served between 6 and 7 p.m.
First Church of God food pantry
First Church of God, 1029 Burlington Lane, is offering its Food Pantry the third Thursday of each month from 3:30-5 p.m. You must be a resident of Franklin County.