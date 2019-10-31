Church offering grief share support group
Elevate Church is offering a 13-week grief share support group starting Tuesday.
The group is designed to help rebuild a life after losing a loved one and will meet every Tuesday until Nov. 12, from 6-7:30 p.m. at the church’s Ministry Center, 1041 E. Main St. (house next to the church).
Registration costs $15.
For more information, call 502-695-6060.
St. Paul United Methodist Church Annual Bazaar and Burgoo
St. Paul United Methodist Church, 1800 Louisville Road (across the highway from LeCompte-Johnson-Taylor Funeral Home), will hold its Annual Bazaar and Burgoo Sale on Saturday from 9 a.m.-2 p.m.
There will be burgoo, crafts, silent auction items, white elephant sale, Paul Sawyier prints and bake sale (with the famous jam cakes). Lunch sale starts at 11 a.m. with a menu of burgoo, hot dogs, chips, homemade pie and drink. The public is invited.
Craft sale, bazaar set at central baptist
A craft sale and bazaar is planned at Central Baptist Church on Saturday.
The event starts at 9 a.m. and will feature crafts, baked goods and handmade items. Lunch will also be available.
All proceeds benefit the Baptist Lottie Moon Christmas offering.
The church is located at 1958 US 127 Bypass North in Lawrenceburg.
For more information, contact Pastor Rick Clark at 502-319-0903 or 502-829-5013.
First Baptist Church to host Managing Mental Health Series
Anxiety, stress and depression can increase around the holidays and with tragic events in the news.
Join Melinda Simpson, licensed clinic social worker, as she leads a three week class series to help manage mental health and how to care for others. The series will be 9:45-10:30 a.m., Sunday and Nov. 10 and 17 in the Fellowship Hall at First Baptist Church, 201 St. Clair St.
St. Paul United Methodist hosts bilingual service each month
There will be a bilingual worship service at 7 p.m. Tuesday at St. Paul United Methodist Church, 1800 Louisville Road (across the highway from LeCompte-Johnson-Taylor Funeral Home). First Tuesday at the Table or Primer Martes a la Mesa, is a brief, informal service offered every first Tuesday of the month. Holy Communion is offered in both Spanish and English. All ages are invited. The potluck supper is served between 6 and 7 p.m.
First Christian Church annual Bazaar and Chili Luncheon Wednesday
The annual Bazaar and Chili Luncheon at First Christian Church, 316 Ann St., will be held on Wednesday, Nov. 6.
The bazaar will be 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and will include Christmas treasures, crafts, antiques and collectibles, Gourmet Table, Diva’s Corner, Children’s Closet and lots more. It also includes numerous vendors. Raffle tickets are being sold for a quilt ($1 each) and for a $500 Kentucky State Park gift card ($10 each).
The Chili Luncheon is 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and includes chili, a drink and dessert for $6. Carry-out will be available.
All proceeds will be used for the Disciple Women’s Ministries missions, charitable organizations, love gifts for college students, etc.
For more information, contact the church office at 223-2346.
Tables Available for Bridgeport Bazaar
Tables are available for the annual Fall Bazaar set for 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 9, at Bridgeport Christian Church, 175 Evergreen Road. To reserve a table for crafts or commercial items, call Karen at 502-320-3019.
The event is sponsored by the Helping Hands Circle and will include breakfast, lunch, baked goods, arts and crafts, white elephant items and more. Proceeds will benefit scholarships and charitable contributions.
First Baptist Church to host School for Discipleship
All are welcome at First Baptist Church 201 St. Clair St., to join Rev. Rick White from 9 a.m.-noon on Saturday, Nov. 9, to study Genesis 1-11.
Bring your Bible and prepare to be challenged and stretch your thinking as we strive to have a better grasp of our identity and what it means to be human and part of God’s creation.
To RSVP, call the church office at 502-227-4528 by Wednesday, Nov. 6.
Veterans, military personal to be honored at Evergreen Baptist
Service men and women will be honored at Evergreen Baptist Church’s Veteran’s Recognition Day on Nov. 17.
All veterans and military personnel are invited and welcome to stay for the annual Thanksgiving luncheon which will follow the 11 a.m. worship service.
The church is located at 2698 Evergreen Road.
For more information, contact the church at 502-223-8364.
New Harvest to host Benevolence event, Thanksgiving dinner
New Harvest Assembly of God, 3864 U.S. 127 S., will be distributing free bags of groceries and clothing as long as supplies last beginning at 5 p.m. Nov. 24. Please note the time change from the normal schedule. An ID is required. The church will also be hosting a free Thanksgiving Dinner. For more information, call 502 607-0306.
First Church of God food pantry
First Church of God, 1029 Burlington Lane, is offering its Food Pantry the third Thursday of each month from 3:30-5 p.m. You must be a resident of Franklin County and have a valid driver’s license or photo ID.
Antioch Church to host Prophecy Wednesdays
The Antioch Church on Harvieland Road is emphasizing prophecy during its 6 p.m. Wednesday services. Israel, Jewish relations and political/current events, as they relate to Biblical prophecy, will be discussed. DVDs and YouTube presentations will be viewed as well. The services are open to the public.