‘Mr. Piano Man’ to perform at Capital City Christian Church
Jeff Stice, affectionately known as “Mr. Piano Man,” will perform a concert at Capital City Christian Church at 6:30 p.m. today.
Stice began playing for his father’s quartet at the age of 15. Since then he has played for the Blackwood Brothers Quartet, the Rex Nelon Singers, Perfect Heart Quartet and Triumphant Quartet. Jeff now is a solo performer and is recognized as one of the great “piano players” of gospel music.
Tickets are not required but a love offering will be received.
Susan Wilder to speak at N. Frankfort Baptist Church Ladies Ministry event
Susan Wilder will speak at North Frankfort Baptist Church Ladies Ministry’s event from noon-2 p.m. Saturday in the Fellowship Hall in the back of the church located at 7945 Old Owenton Road. Wilder is currently the women’s ministry leader at Southeast Christian Church’s Crestwood Campus. She is a Christian writer and blogs on byfaithandcoffee.com. There will be brunch, singing and fellowship. Love offerings accepted.
Benevolence event at New Harvest Assembly of God
New Harvest Assembly of God, 3864 U.S. 127 S., will distribute free bags of non-perishable groceries and clothing, as long as supplies last, from 3-5 p.m. Oct. 20. An ID is required. For more information, call 502-607-0306.
Tables Available for Bridgeport Bazaar
Tables are available for the annual Fall Bazaar set for 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 9, at Bridgeport Christian Church, 175 Evergreen Road. To reserve a table for crafts or commercial items, call Karen at 502-320-3019.
The event is sponsored by the Helping Hands Circle and will include breakfast, lunch, baked goods, arts and crafts, white elephant items and more. Proceeds will benefit scholarships and charitable contributions.