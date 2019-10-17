St. John AME Church to host Community Yard Sale
St. John AME Church will host a Community Yard Sale in the parking lot Saturday.
The sale will run from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
The church is located at 210 Clinton St.
South Frankfort Presbyterian Church Bazaar Friday-Saturday
The South Frankfort Presbyterian Church (SFPC) annual bazaar, sponsored by SFPC Presbyterian Women, is set for 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Friday and Saturday at 224 Steele St. The Bazaar features household items, furniture, glassware, books, jewelry, toys, a Christmas room and many other treasures. There will also be a bake sale and theme basket silent auction including Go CATS, Kid’s Crafts, Family Fun, Grilling, Wine, For the Birds, Spa, Coffee and others. Bidding on the baskets ends 12:30 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 20. All proceeds benefit local and worldwide projects and missions. Last year, more than $3,200 was donated. For more information, contact Susan Moore at susanlemonmoore@gmail.com or visit the church website at sfpcky.org.
W. Frankfort Church of God to honor Rev. Hughes
West Frankfort Church of God will honor Rev. Wade M. Hughes during a cookout at 1 p.m. Saturday at the Juniper Hill Park pavilion.
First Baptist Church to celebrate Missionary Day
The Women’s Missionary Union of First Baptist Church, 100 Clinton St., will celebrate Missionary Day on Sunday during the 11 a.m. service. The guest speaker will be Pastor Rhoda Raglin, of Simpson Chapel Methodist Church, Versailles. All are invited.
First Corinthian Baptist Church to host annual Choir Day Sunday
First Corinthian Baptist Church will host annual Choir Day and invites the public to “Sing Unto the Lord” on Sunday.
Senior Pastor Rev. Leslie Wayne Whitlock will speak at the 11 a.m. service. The choir and congregation of First Baptist Church, 100 Clinton St., will be the guests at the 3 p.m. service.
The congregation and guests are asked to help “Pink the Pews” by wearing the color in support of breast cancer awareness month.
Lunch will be served in the Fellowship Hall after the morning service.
The church is located at 214 Murray St.
Benevolence event at New Harvest Assembly of God
New Harvest Assembly of God, 3864 U.S. 127 S., will distribute free bags of non-perishable groceries and clothing, as long as supplies last, from 3-5 p.m. on Sunday. An ID is required. For more information, call 502-607-0306.
Church offering grief share support group
Elevate Church is offering a 13-week grief share support group starting Tuesday.
The group is designed to help rebuild a life after losing a loved one and will meet every Tuesday until Nov. 12, from 6-7:30 p.m. at the church’s Ministry Center, 1041 E. Main St. (house next to the church).
Registration costs $15.
For more information, call 502-695-6060.
South Frankfort Presbyterian hosting trick-or-treat
South Frankfort Presbyterian invites all trick-or-treaters to come by the church from 6-8 p.m. on Halloween night, Thursday, Oct. 31, for candy, popcorn, drinks, games and lots of fun!
The church is located at the corner of Third and Steele Streets in South Frankfort. Please enter on the Third Street side.
If the City trick-or-treat date is changed for any reason, SFPC will change as well.
East Frankfort Baptist Church to host Trunk or Treat
East Frankfort Baptist Church is hosting a Trunk or Treat from 6-8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 31. The church is located at 457 Versailles Road.
St. Paul United Methodist Church Annual Bazaar and Burgoo
St. Paul United Methodist Church, 1800 Louisville Road (across the highway from LeCompte-Johnson-Taylor Funeral Home), will hold its Annual Bazaar and Burgoo Sale on Saturday, Nov. 2, from 9 a.m.-2 p.m.
There will be burgoo, crafts, silent auction items, white elephant sale, Paul Sawyier prints and bake sale (with the famous jam cakes). Lunch sale starts at 11 a.m.
First Baptist Church to host Managing Mental Health Series
Anxiety, stress and depression can increase around the holidays and with tragic events in the news.
Join Melinda Simpson, licensed clinic social worker, as she leads a three week class series to help manage mental health and how to care for others. The series will be 9:45-10:30 a.m., Nov. 3, 10 and 17 in the Fellowship Hall at First Baptist Church, 201 St. Clair St.
St. Paul United Methodist hosts bilingual service each month
There will be a bilingual worship service at 7 p.m. Nov. 5 at St. Paul United Methodist Church, 1800 Louisville Road (across the highway from LeCompte-Johnson-Taylor Funeral Home). First Tuesday at the Table or Primer Martes a la Mesa, is a brief, informal service offered every first Tuesday of the month. Holy Communion is offered in both Spanish and English. All ages are invited. The potluck supper is served between 6 and 7 p.m.
Tables Available for Bridgeport Bazaar
Tables are available for the annual Fall Bazaar set for 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 9, at Bridgeport Christian Church, 175 Evergreen Road. To reserve a table for crafts or commercial items, call Karen at 502-320-3019.
The event is sponsored by the Helping Hands Circle and will include breakfast, lunch, baked goods, arts and crafts, white elephant items and more. Proceeds will benefit scholarships and charitable contributions.
First Baptist Church to host School for Discipleship
All are welcome at First Baptist Church 201 St. Clair St., to join Rev. Rick White from 9 a.m.-noon on Saturday, Nov. 9, to study Genesis 1-11. RSVP at 502-227-4528 by Wednesday, Nov. 6.
First Church of God food pantry
First Church of God, 1029 Burlington Lane, is offering its Food Pantry the third Thursday of each month from 3:30-5 p.m. You must be a resident of Franklin County and have a valid driver’s license or photo ID.
Antioch Church Prophecy Wednesdays
The Antioch Church on Harvieland Road is emphasizing prophecy during its 6 p.m. Wednesday services. Israel, Jewish relations and political/current events, as they relate to Biblical prophecy, will be discussed. DVDs and YouTube presentations will be viewed as well. The services are open to the public.