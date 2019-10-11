Good Shepherd hosting Public Square Rosary Rally Saturday
Good Shepherd Catholic Church invites everyone to join in prayer at a Public Square Rosary Rally noon Saturday on the front steps of the Capitol. Parking will be available in the lot on the east side of the Capitol as well as in the parking garage. Restrooms will be available. If weather threatens, the event will be held in the Capitol Rotunda.
Church offering grief share support group
Elevate Church is offering a 13-week grief share support group starting Tuesday.
The group is designed to help rebuild a life after losing a loved one and will meet every Tuesday until Nov. 12, from 6-7:30 p.m. at the church’s Ministry Center, 1041 E. Main St. (house next to the church).
Registration costs $15.
For more information, call 502-695-6060.
South Frankfort Presbyterian Church Bazaar Oct. 18-19
The South Frankfort Presbyterian Church (SFPC) annual bazaar, sponsored by SFPC Presbyterian Women, is set for 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Oct. 18-19 at 224 Steele St. The Bazaar features household items, furniture, glassware, books, jewelry, toys, a Christmas room and many other treasures. There will also be a bake sale and theme basket silent auction including Go CATS, Kid’s Crafts, Family Fun, Grilling, Wine, For the Birds, Spa, Coffee and others. Bidding on the baskets ends 12:30 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 20. All proceeds benefit local and worldwide projects and missions. Last year, more than $3,200 was donated. For more information, contact Susan Moore at susanlemonmoore@gmail.com or visit the church website at sfpcky.org.
Benevolence event at New Harvest Assembly of God
New Harvest Assembly of God, 3864 U.S. 127 S., will distribute free bags of non-perishable groceries and clothing, as long as supplies last, from 3-5 p.m. Oct. 20. An ID is required. For more information, call 502-607-0306.
St. Paul United Methodist hosts bilingual service each month
There will be a bilingual worship service at 7 p.m. Nov. 5 at St. Paul United Methodist Church, 1800 Louisville Road (across the highway from LeCompte-Johnson-Taylor Funeral Home). First Tuesday at the Table or Primer Martes a la Mesa, is a brief, informal service offered every first Tuesday of the month. Holy Communion is offered in both Spanish and English. All ages are invited. The potluck supper is served between 6 and 7 p.m.
Tables Available for Bridgeport Bazaar
Tables are available for the annual Fall Bazaar set for 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 9, at Bridgeport Christian Church, 175 Evergreen Road. To reserve a table for crafts or commercial items, call Karen at 502-320-3019.
The event is sponsored by the Helping Hands Circle and will include breakfast, lunch, baked goods, arts and crafts, white elephant items and more. Proceeds will benefit scholarships and charitable contributions.
First Church of God food pantry
First Church of God, 1029 Burlington Lane, is offering its Food Pantry the third Thursday of each month from 3:30-5 p.m. You must be a resident of Franklin County and have a valid driver’s license or photo ID.
Antioch Church Prophecy Wednesdays
The Antioch Church on Harvieland Road is emphasizing prophecy during its 6 p.m. Wednesday services. Israel, Jewish relations and political/current events, as they relate to Biblical prophecy, will be discussed. DVDs and YouTube presentations will be viewed as well. The services are open to the public.