‘Chords of Compassion’ summer concert series continues tonight
The “Chords of Compassion” summer concert series will be 7 p.m. today at Good Shepherd Catholic Church, 72 Shepherd Way. Musicians from the Good Shepherd parish, with special guest gospel keyboard artist Charles F. Little Jr., will perform a wide variety of sacred and classical pieces. A reception will follow the concert in the Parish Life Center. Admission is free, but donations will be accepted for the benefit of the St. Vincent de Paul Society that serves those who are indigent and in need of food, clothing, furniture and/or financial assistance in Franklin County.
Central Baptist Church marks anniversary Sunday
The Sammy Glass Family will be singing at Central Baptist Church’s anniversary on Sunday.
A potluck fellowship meal will follow Sunday morning service.
The church is located at 1958 U.S. 127 South in Lawrenceburg.
For more information, call Pastor Rick Clark at 502-829-5013 or 502-319-0903.
Homecoming planned at Pleasant Ridge Baptist on Sunday
Pleasant Ridge Baptist Church will host homecoming on Sunday.
Bob Karsner will be the speaker and there will be special music and dinner.
The church is located at 2875 Flat Creek Road.
For more information, call 859-353-1891.
Community Day planned at Farmdale Baptist
Farmdale Baptist Church will host Community Day from 5-8 p.m. Sunday.
There will be food, games, inflatables and more.
The church is located at 5610 U.S. 127 South.
For more information call 502-875-7035.
Dr. Robert Blair to present program about Honduras mission trip
Dr. Robert Blair will present a program about his medical mission trip to Honduras Wednesday at First Christian Church, 316 Ann St. A fellowship meal will begin at 5:30 p.m. with the program at 6:15 p.m.
Awana at North Frankfort Baptist starts Wednesday
North Frankfort Baptist Church will restart Awana on Wednesday.
Registration for the program, which will run from 5:45-7 p.m. on Wednesdays, will be open.
The church is located at 7945 Owenton Road.
First Baptist Church to celebrate 186th anniversary
First Baptist Church, 100 W. Clinton St., will hold its 186th anniversary celebration on Sunday, Sept. 15. The theme is “Breaking Barriers and Building Bridges, John: 4:4.” The speaker for the 11 a.m. service will be Rev. Dr. Angela Smith-Peeples of Canaan Christian Church in Louisville.
Dinner will be served after the morning service.
The speaker for the afternoon service at 3 p.m. will be Rev. Floyd Green os First Baptist Church in Versailles.
Benevolence event slated on Sept. 15
New Harvest Assembly of God will host a benevolence event from 3-5 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 15.
Free bags of non-perishable groceries and clothing will be distributed as long as supply lasts. Identification is required.
The church is located at 3864 U.S. 127 South.
For more information, call 502-607-0306.
Alton Christian Church to host Old Fashion Tent Revival
Brother David Frazie with Alton Christian Church will lead an Old Fashion Tent Revival Sunday, Sept. 15, through Wednesday, Sept. 18. Dinner will be at 6:30 p.m. The service will begin at 7 p.m. The church is located at 1686 Old Frankfort Road in Lawrenceburg. For more information call 502-859-5170.
Gospel concert scheduled at First Baptist Church
Rahab’s Rope, a gospel vocal group, will perform at 6 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 19, at First Baptist Church.
The Lexington-based band fuses folk, old time jazz, gospel, southern rock and classical music for a moving experience. The event is free although donations will be accepted.
Free parking available on street and in the Ann Street parking garage.
The church is located at 201 St. Clair St.
Fish fry, gospel sing planned at N. Frankfort Baptist
A Better World Ministry at North Frankfort Baptist Church will host a fish fry and gospel sing at 5:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 21.
Dinner starts at 5:30 p.m. and singing begins at 7 p.m.
Donations for community missions will be accepted.
The church is located at 7945 Owenton Road.
Church offering grief share support group
Elevate Church is offering a 13-week grief share support group starting Tuesday.
The group is designed to help rebuild a life after losing a loved one and will meet every Tuesday until Nov. 12, from 6-7:30 p.m. at the church’s Ministry Center, 1041 E. Main St. (house next to the church).
Registration costs $15.
For more information, call 502-695-6060.