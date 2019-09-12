Darvilles to perform in concert tonight
Dr. Sila Darville, professor of violin at Eastern Kentucky University, and her husband, Dr. Luke Darville, cellist and orchestral director at the Western Middle School for the Arts in Louisville, will be giving a duo concert at Good Shepherd Church at 7 tonight.
The “Chords of Compassion” summer concert series finale is free and open to the public.
Donations will be accepted to benefit the Society of St. Vincent de Paul, which provides financial assistance and food for the needy of Franklin County.
The church is located at 72 Shepherd Way.
Clothes Closet open Saturday at Farmdale Baptist Church
A Clothes Closet with men’s, women’s and children’s clothes will be open for those in need from 9-11 a.m. Saturday at Farmdale Baptist Church.
The church is located at 5610 U.S. 127 South across from Sack’s Market.
First Baptist Church to celebrate 186th anniversary
First Baptist Church, 100 W. Clinton St., will hold its 186th anniversary celebration on Sunday. The theme is “Breaking Barriers and Building Bridges, John: 4:4.” The speaker for the 11 a.m. service will be Rev. Dr. Angela Smith-Peeples of Canaan Christian Church in Louisville.
Dinner will be served after the morning service.
The speaker for the afternoon service at 3 p.m. will be Rev. Floyd Green of First Baptist Church in Versailles.
Benevolence event slated for Sunday
New Harvest Assembly of God will host a benevolence event from 3-5 p.m. Sunday.
Free bags of non-perishable groceries and clothing will be distributed as long as supply lasts. Identification is required.
The church is located at 3864 U.S. 127 South.
For more information, call 502-607-0306.
Church offering grief share support group
Elevate Church is offering a 13-week grief share support group starting Tuesday.
The group is designed to help rebuild a life after losing a loved one and will meet every Tuesday until Nov. 12, from 6-7:30 p.m. at the church’s Ministry Center, 1041 E. Main St. (house next to the church).
Registration costs $15.
For more information, call 502-695-6060.
Interfaith council meeting is Tuesday
Marchele Jenkins, executive director of the Capital City Activity Center, will be the guest speaker at the regular monthly Frankfort InterFaith Council meeting on Tuesday.
Committees meet at 6 p.m. and Jenkins will speak at 7 p.m. in the fourth-floor community room of the downtown WesBanco Bank building, 125 W. Main St. A question-and-answer session will follow her talk.
The council — a group promoting respect and understanding of all religions — has board members from the Christian, Islamic, Jewish, Hindu, Buddhist, Baha’i and Unitarian Universalist religions. Interfaith council meetings are always open to the public.
Alton Christian Church to host Old Fashion Tent Revival
Brother David Frazie with Alton Christian Church will lead an Old Fashion Tent Revival Sunday through Wednesday. Dinner will be at 6:30 p.m. The service will begin at 7 p.m. The church is located at 1686 Old Frankfort Road in Lawrenceburg. For more information call 502-859-5170.
Gospel concert scheduled at First Baptist Church
Rahab’s Rope, a gospel vocal group, will perform at 6 p.m. Thursday at First Baptist Church.
The Lexington-based band fuses folk, old time jazz, gospel, southern rock and classical music for a moving experience. The event is free although donations will be accepted.
Free parking available on street and in the Ann Street parking garage.
The church is located at 201 St. Clair St.
Fish fry, gospel sing planned at North Frankfort Baptist
A Better World Ministry at North Frankfort Baptist Church will host a fish fry and gospel sing at 5:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 21.
Dinner starts at 5:30 p.m. and singing begins at 7 p.m.
Donations for community missions will be accepted.
The church is located at 7945 Owenton Road.
ImmanuelFest to take place Sept. 28
Immanuel Baptist Church announces its second annual ImmanuelFest from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sept. 28.
The family event is open to the community and features free food, free games, live music and a free yard sale.
Festival-goers will be able to get their flu shots at no out-of-pocket expense. If you are interested in getting a flu shot, we ask that you bring your insurance card with you to the event. However, health insurance coverage is not required to receive the vaccine. No one will be turned away.
For more information, contact the church staff at 502-223-7601 or ibcrecep.ibc@gmail.com. You can also find our more information on our website at www.ibcfrankfort.com or via our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/ibcfrankfort
The event will take place on the front lawn of the church at 1075 Collins Lane. The church is located in front of Collins Lane Elementary school and is conveniently accessible via the East-West Connector or Louisville road.
Bridgeport Christian Church to host GreenStock Outdoor Festival
Bridgeport Christian Church will host the 6th annual GreenStock Outdoor Festival, a creation care festival, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 28.
The community is invited to this free event, which includes live music, food, exhibits, sustainable products and activities for the whole family.
The event will take place in the church parking lot at 175 Evergreen Road.
St. Paul United Methodist hosts bilingual service each month
There will be a bilingual worship service at 7 p.m. Oct. 1 at St. Paul United Methodist Church, 1800 Louisville Road (across the highway from LeCompte-Johnson-Taylor Funeral Home). First Tuesday at the Table or Primer Martes a la Mesa, is a brief, informal service offered every first Tuesday of the month. Holy Communion is offered in both Spanish and English. All ages are invited. The potluck supper is served between 6 and 7 p.m.
‘Mr. Piano Man’ to perform at Capital City Christian Church
Jeff Stice, affectionately known as “Mr. Piano Man,” will perform a concert at Capital City Christian Church at 6:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 4.
Stice began playing for his father’s quartet at the age of 15. Since then he has played for the Blackwood Brothers Quartet, the Rex Nelon Singers, Perfect Heart Quartet and Triumphant Quartet. Jeff now is a solo performer and is recognized as one of the great “piano players” of gospel music.
Tickets are not required but a love offering will be received.
First Church of God food pantry open Sept. 19
First Church of God, 1029 Burlington Lane, is offering its Food Pantry the third Thursday of each month from 3:30-5 p.m. You must be a resident of Franklin County and have a valid driver’s license or photo ID.
Antioch Church hosts Prophecy Wednesdays
The Antioch Church on Harvieland Road is emphasizing prophecy during its 6 p.m. Wednesday services. Israel, Jewish relations and political/current events, as they relate to Biblical prophecy, will be discussed. DVDs and YouTube presentations will be viewed as well. The services are open to the public.