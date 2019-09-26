Messianic Jewish congregation meets tonight
A Messianic Jewish congregation will meet at 6 p.m. tonight at Beit Ohr House of Light, 700 W. Broadway St. No. 4, Lawrenceburg. The group meets every Friday evening at 6 p.m. On Monday at 6 p.m. the congregations hosts a Bible study of Christian/Jewish Heritage and the Torah. The meetings are open to the public.
ImmanuelFest to take place Saturday
Immanuel Baptist Church announces its second annual ImmanuelFest from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday
The family event is open to the community and features free food, free games, live music and a free yard sale.
Festival-goers will be able to get their flu shots at no out-of-pocket expense. If you are interested in getting a flu shot, we ask that you bring your insurance card with you to the event. However, health insurance coverage is not required to receive the vaccine. No one will be turned away.
For more information, contact the church staff at 502-223-7601 or ibcrecep.ibc@gmail.com. You can also find our more information on our website at www.ibcfrankfort.com or via our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/ibcfrankfort
The event will take place on the front lawn of the church at 1075 Collins Lane. The church is located in front of Collins Lane Elementary school and is conveniently accessible via the East/West Connector or Louisville road.
Bridgeport Christian to host GreenStock Outdoor Festival
Bridgeport Christian Church will have its sixth annual GreenStock Creation Care Festival from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. on Saturday in the church parking lot, 175 Evergreen Road. The festival includes music, food, exhibits, sustainable products and activities for the whole family. There will be a make and take T-shirt bag. Participants can also explore a fire truck, visit the Kidz Green Zone and look at the future of transportation from behind the wheel of an electric car. Music will be provided by Joe and Joe Meyer (father/son), and Dave Rodgers, Steve Fry and Dan Eaton. There will be burgers and hot dogs from the grill. Youth activist Natalie DuFour will also speak and have the chance to register to vote. For more details, contact Annette Hayden at ahhayden@aol.com. The festival is free and open to the public.
Church offering grief share support group
Elevate Church is offering a 13-week grief share support group starting Tuesday.
The group is designed to help rebuild a life after losing a loved one and will meet every Tuesday until Nov. 12, from 6-7:30 p.m. at the church’s Ministry Center, 1041 E. Main St. (house next to the church).
Registration costs $15.
For more information, call 502-695-6060.
St. Paul United Methodist hosts bilingual service each month
There will be a bilingual worship service at 7 p.m. Oct. 1 at St. Paul United Methodist Church, 1800 Louisville Road (across the highway from LeCompte-Johnson-Taylor Funeral Home). First Tuesday at the Table or Primer Martes a la Mesa, is a brief, informal service offered every first Tuesday of the month. Holy Communion is offered in both Spanish and English. All ages are invited. The potluck supper is served between 6 and 7 p.m.
‘Mr. Piano Man’ to perform at Capital City Christian Church
Jeff Stice, affectionately known as “Mr. Piano Man,” will perform a concert at Capital City Christian Church at 6:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 4.
Stice began playing for his father’s quartet at the age of 15. Since then he has played for the Blackwood Brothers Quartet, the Rex Nelon Singers, Perfect Heart Quartet and Triumphant Quartet. Jeff now is a solo performer and is recognized as one of the great “piano players” of gospel music.
Tickets are not required but a love offering will be received.
Susan Wilder to speak at N. Frankfort Baptist Ladies Ministry event
Susan Wilder will speak at North Frankfort Baptist Church Ladies Ministry’s event from noon-2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 5, in the Fellowship Hall in the back of the church located at 7945 Old Owenton Road. Wilder is currently the women’s ministry leader at Southeast Christian Church’s Crestwood Campus. She is a Christian writer and blogs on byfaithandcoffee.com. There will be brunch, singing and fellowship. Love offerings accepted.
First Church of God food pantry
First Church of God, 1029 Burlington Lane, is offering its Food Pantry the third Thursday of each month from 3:30-5 p.m. You must be a resident of Franklin County and have a valid driver’s license or photo ID.
Antioch Church Prophecy on Wednesdays
The Antioch Church on Harvieland Road is emphasizing prophecy during its 6 p.m. Wednesday services. Israel, Jewish relations and political/current events, as they relate to Biblical prophecy, will be discussed. DVDs and YouTube presentations will be viewed as well. The services are open to the public.