Church Women United of Franklin County had its 2019 Human Rights Celebration last Friday at Thorn Hill Education Center, 700 Leslie Ave. The program was titled “The Time Is Now, Unite to Serve”
The theme was taken from the Preamble of the United Nations Universal Declaration of Human Rights: “Recognition of the inherent dignity and of the equal and inalienable rights of all members of the human family is the foundation of freedom, justice and peace in the world.”
Linda Axon, president, CWU of Franklin County, welcomed the group and made appropriate announcements. She thanked Judy Martin for bringing her handmade American Doll Clothes to be donated as a fundraiser for CWU to go toward future mission work. UNICEF boxes were on display to be taken by each member church for collection to be returned at the November celebration.
The keynote speaker was Taisha Chandler, data specialist, Thorn Hill Education Center. She has been with THEC for 10 years and started as a FLIP (Families Learning through Interaction Program) children’s assistant. She oversees testing and enrollment. She enrolls over 350 students each year.
That includes inmates at the jail. Last year, the center’s goal to graduate 45 GEDs (General Educational Development) nearly doubled with 79 individuals graduating. Out of that number, 36 were in jail.
Chandler stated that last year THEC was ranked fourth in the state of 120 counties for Adult Education. This year they are currently ranked eighth because they have just gotten started toward meeting their goal. By the end of the year, this ranking is expected to go up. There are 13 GEDs so far this year.
At Thorn Hill Education Center, classes are free and the GED is free for all students. They offer day, evening and some Saturday classes. The FLIP program provides children and parenting advice, child and family activities.
They offer transportation and child care so they can help parents reach their goals by knowing that their children are right down the hall from them.
The ESL (English as a Second Language) program is designed to help non-native English speakers increase their English skills. ESL classes are held in the evening where there is childcare and transportation is provided.
Chandler stated that last year several of THEC students received scholarships to attend college. She expressed her thankfulness for Huston Wells, Optimist Club, Rotary and Ruritan clubs, Mike Rosenstein, as well as the late Lillian Nunnelly, for their part in bringing this about.
In Chandler’s closing statement, she remarked that the Thorn Hill staff has been deeply moved by the spirit and devotion of Nunnelly, who was the first director of THEC in Frankfort and served in that capacity from 1984 until she retired in 2000.
“Lillian was an awesome spirit and a great motivator and a champion of people and she will be greatly missed,” Chandler said.
She is greatly missed by members of Church Women United also, where she served through the years in many ways and was once a state and local president. At the time of her death, she was co-chair of the Ecumenical Action Committee.
Mary Bradley, co-chair, Ecumenical Action, presented the CWU of Franklin County 2019 Special Project Award of $400 to Thorn Hill Education Center in memory of Nunnelly to be used for education of the undereducated or high school dropouts who are finding their way back into the educational process. Chandler accepted the award on behalf of THEC.
The CWU 2019 Human Rights Award was presented by President, Linda Axon to Thorn Hill Education Center for its commitment to providing opportunities and service to the under-educated citizens of our county and surrounding counties. Taisha Chandler accepted the award on behalf of THEC.
Beth Avent, CWU Ecumenical Celebration chair, presented a gift of $200 in memory of Bernice Combs to First Baptist on Clinton Street K.L. and Sarah Moore Scholarship Fund.
This scholarship is given to a graduating high school senior to pursue further education. Bessie Redden, CWU vice president and member of First Baptist, accepted the gift on behalf of the Scholarship Fund.