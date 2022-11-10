“A Call to Pray” was the title of the 2022 Church Women United World Community Day Celebration held on Nov. 5, at Bridgeport Christian Church, 175 Evergreen Road. Diane Pratt, president of Helping Hands, welcomed the ecumenical gathering of 35 attendees.

Beth Avent, president of Church Women United (CWU) in Franklin County, welcomed the group and made appropriate announcements. She recognized two ladies from Bridgeport Christian who worked tirelessly for Church Women United in past years; the late Faye Utterback and Mary Clayville, who has moved out of state. A moment of silent prayer was held in remembrance of the late Sarah Williams, a faithful promoter of CWU.  

Bailey Pedersen

Bailey Pedersen was the keynote speaker at the 2022 Church Women United World Community Day Celebration held on Nov. 5, at Bridgeport Christian Church. (Photo submitted)

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription