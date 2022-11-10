“A Call to Pray” was the title of the 2022 Church Women United World Community Day Celebration held on Nov. 5, at Bridgeport Christian Church, 175 Evergreen Road. Diane Pratt, president of Helping Hands, welcomed the ecumenical gathering of 35 attendees.
Beth Avent, president of Church Women United (CWU) in Franklin County, welcomed the group and made appropriate announcements. She recognized two ladies from Bridgeport Christian who worked tirelessly for Church Women United in past years; the late Faye Utterback and Mary Clayville, who has moved out of state. A moment of silent prayer was held in remembrance of the late Sarah Williams, a faithful promoter of CWU.
Avent spoke on the motto of CWU which is: Agreed to Differ, Resolved to Love, United to Serve. She invited the group to say it in unison.
Vice President and Ecumenical Celebration Chair, Bessie Redden, read scripture from 1 Timothy 2:1 and led the Responsive readings. Annie Smith and Beth Avent led the hearty singing of “Amazing Grace,” “Rock of Ages,” “I Love to Tell the Story” and “Lift Him Up.”
The dynamic, inspirational key-note speaker for the day was Bailey Pedersen, a graduate of the University of Kentucky with a degree in psychology. She has recently been accepted into the University of the Cumberlands Clinical Mental Health Counseling Master’s Program which will start in January. She is a small group leader to a group of freshman girls at Southland Christian Church in Nicholasville, where she is currently serving as a Resident in the specific field of student ministry. She is also a Bible blogger on the side.
In Pedersen’s opening remarks, she said that she is known as the granddaughter of THE one and only, Hollis Rosenstein, a very active member of Bridgeport Christian Church. Pederson said that while this is one of her favorite things to be known as, her all-time favorite thing is that she is the daughter of the One True King, being a sinner saved by grace and the blood shed by Christ Jesus and who is perfectly loved by God our Father.
As Pedersen moved her focus to the program, “A Call to Pray,” she said that prayer is defined in the Oxford dictionary as words that you say to God giving thanks, or asking for help. She said that she likes to think of prayer as a conversation with the Almighty, a friend/father that she can reach 24/7, anywhere, anytime, about anything.
Her explanation of Paul’s letter to Timothy in today’s scripture where he urges first of all, that petitions, prayers, intercession and thanksgiving be made for all people, and her breaking down of these four types of prayer was very appropriate for the day’s theme.
Pedersen shared an acrostic that helps her in her prayer life using the word pray, where P=Praise, R=Repent, A=Ask, and Y=Yield. She feels that this gives her a new intentional way of praying. She encouraged the group to try this way of praying if they had not done so before.
She spoke on her first prayers at a young age; the blessing, “God is Great, God is Good” and her nighttime prayer, “Now I Lay Me Down to Sleep” and The Lord’s Prayer from Matthew 6:5-14. She shared that the one thing in common with all of these prayers is Heart Posture. It is a crucial part of prayer. She said if she prays with the right posture, she is given power, trust and certainty in who God is. Prayer is comforting and it brings one closer to God.
Just before Pedersen closed in prayer, she left these two thoughts with the group: to pray continually in any and every circumstance and to remember who it is we pray to; our God, the one we belong to.
Bessie Redden and Beth Avent encouraged the group to take part in several activities that were in the program folder, including a Bible Prayer Challenge and God’s Attributes — A to Z.
Redden invited members at each table to pray using a handout depicting the nine Fruits of the Spirit.
Avent led the group in singing Church Women United’s National Theme Song.
Reverend Ann Shepherd announced the Interfaith Thanksgiving Service to be held Tuesday, Nov. 22 at 7 p.m. at Bridgeport Christian Church, 175 Evergreen Road. The service is sponsored by the Franklin County Ministerial Association and the Frankfort Interfaith Council. The public is invited to attend.
Rev. Shepherd gave the benediction.
All ladies were invited to shop at the Pick and Pay table. All proceeds will go to support CWU in Franklin County special projects. This year the following organizations have been designated for support: Christian Appalachian Project for Eastern KY Flood Relief for Children and Seniors, The Red Cross for Ukraine and the Franklin County Food Pantry.
World Community Day focuses on global peace and justice. The offering received will be sent to the national office of Church Women United to support the cause of peace and justice in the world. UNICEF donations were collected and will be combined with other CWU in KY unit’s collections to be sent to the UNICEF national office.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.