Church Women United of Franklin County will celebrate World Community Day, "A Call to Pray," on Saturday, Nov. 5 at 10 a.m. at Bridgeport Christian Church, 175 Evergreen Road, Frankfort. 

Bailey Pederson will speak about prayer and her experiences working with students. Currently she is serving a one-year residency in Student Ministry at Southland Christian Church in Nicholasville. We will receive an offering to support the National CWU movement for peace and justice. There will also be an opportunity to contribute to UNICEF. The program begins at 10:30 a.m. 

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription