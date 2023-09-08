Church Women United will host an "It's All About the Children" event beginning at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 16, in the Fellowship Hall at South Frankfort Presbyterian Church.

The speakers will be Amelia Berry, director of Just Say Yes; Britney Spicer, Westridge Elementary School counselor; and Amy Nance Snow, director of Kids Rising Up Through Support and Healing (KRUSH).

