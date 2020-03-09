Civil War Roundtable
The Civil War Round Table: Kentucky's Influence on Lincoln program will be in the River Room at the Paul Sawyier Public Library at 6:30 tonight.

John Phil Maxson, director of Lexington Lincoln Days and LEX History Tours Inc., will discuss Kentucky's influence on Abraham Lincoln.

The event is sponsored by the Frankfort Civil War Round Table, Capital City Museum and PSPL.

The library is located at 319 Wapping St.

