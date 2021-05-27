Paul Sawyier Public Library is hosting a virtual meeting for the Civil War Roundtable at 7 p.m. Monday, June 7.

The presentation will feature speaker Jim Porter from the Sultana Museum who will provide information on the Sultana Disaster.

Visit pspl.org to register for the virtual event. 

