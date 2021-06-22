First Baptist Church at the Singing Bridge is reopening the Clothes Closet after being closed for 16 months due to COVID-19.

Clothes Closet will be open Wednesday evenings from 6-7:30 p.m. starting July 7.

Patrons can shop for multiple family members. For COVID-19 safety reasons, Clothes Closet requests that children not accompany parents at this time. All unvaccinated patrons are asked to please wear a mask. The church will be open for shoppers to arrive beginning at 5 p.m. 

First Baptist Church is located at 201 St. Clair St.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription