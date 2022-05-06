Franklin County Farmers Market logo

Our producers are busy in their farms and fields while we are hard at work in the Franklin County Farmers Market office planning Kids Days, Tuesday market activities and FreshRx cooking demonstrations.

Kellie Sebastian

The Capital City Activity Center/Meals On Wheels Greater Frankfort will also be hard at work over the next few days working on the Senior Farmers Market Nutrition Program details.

There have been some changes regarding how this program will work and our partners at the center are trained up and ready to tackle the task. Applications for the new cards will be available by appointment through May 13 from 10 a.m-noon. They ask that you call 502-223-5794 to make an appointment. Applicants must be 60 years of age or older, a resident of Franklin County and meet the low income eligibility requirements. Supply is limited, so reach out as soon as possible to see if you or someone you know qualifies.

The Franklin County Health Department will issue farmers market WIC cards to those who qualify and reach out in time. They are not yet ready to take requests, stay tuned here and on our social media accounts to get a heads up on that program.

On our end, we’re gearing up for an all star lineup for our first Kids Day 8:30 a.m.-noon May 14, sponsored by On Tour Acting And Yoga. Our friend and former market member Emily from Hundred Happy Acres will be bringing her baby emus. Come meet Rio, Razor and Raya!

The Kentucky Gem Cats will be there to show us some dance moves. Locals Food Hub & Pizza Pub are bringing some of their infamous dough for a sensory activity. We’ll also have Frankfort Independent Schools under the pavilion, ready to do their Summer Meals Kickoff. And thanks to this month’s sponsor, On Tour Acting and Yoga, each kid 18 or younger will receive a $1 token to purchase any fruit or vegetable from the market.

We will also hand out tokens at our Tuesday market on May 10. You can expect regularly scheduled kids activities like fresh food tasting, seed planting and other fun seasonal crafts and learning experiences at our Tuesday markets. Bring your kids, grandkids, neighbors and join us.

Thinking about other needs this year, we are so grateful to all the volunteers who help make the Franklin County Farmers Market a vibrant community gathering place and important source of fresh food in our community!

Interested in getting involved? We are looking for folks to help with kids programming and Kids Days, cooking demonstrations, the South Frankfort Food Share, market outreach and more. Contact Connie at VISTA@franklincountyfarmersmarket.org or check out this simple form: https://forms.gle/pBKsaqdEsbTDDtcx7

One important way to volunteer is to help with gleaning after Saturday markets. Our volunteers with Glean Kentucky gathered nearly 4,000 pounds of food from the market in 2021 and distributed it to the ACCESS Soup Kitchen and Men's Shelter, St. Vincent De Paul and other food access organizations in our community. Would you like to help Glean this year? Contact Annette Hayden at ahhayden@aol.com or fill out the volunteer form mentioned above (it is also available on our website).

In other news, our pop-up market at the capital’s most recent event, Kentucky Commonfest, was a huge success. Vendors sold out of almost everything they brought and we were able to connect with some new customers and get the word out about SNAP and KY Double Dollars as well as FreshRx (free tokens for pregnant moms on Medicaid), and The South Frankfort Food Share.

If you’re interested in learning more about any of these programs, the market will set up an informational table at The Grand Opening of The Franklin County Women’s Shelter Transitional and Recovery Housing event on Tuesday from 5-7 p.m. All are welcome and there will be tons of free food and live music. We hope to see some familiar faces there.

We love to support this amazing community that supports us. There are so many organizations that are working hard to make Frankfort the best city it can be. We’re looking forward to a long and fruitful growing season and we look forward to seeing you at the market Tuesday or Saturday 8:30 a.m.-noon, or Thursday if you’ve pre-ordered.

Kellie Sebastian is the marketing manager for the Franklin County Farmers Market. She can be reached at local@franklincountyfarmersmarket.org.

