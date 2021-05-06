modern-new-year-calendar-template_1017-29096.jpg

Monday, May 10

5 p.m. — The Frankfort City Commission meets at City Hall.

6 p.m. — Frankfort Independent Schools Board of Education meets at central office.

Wednesday, May 12

Noon — The Rotary Club of Frankfort meets virtually. Major (Ret.) Mike Martin, director of fundraising for the Gen. George Patton Museum of Leadership at Fort Knox, will be the featured speaker. For more information, call 502-330-5835 or email rotaryfrankfortky@gmail.com

Thursday, May 13

Noon — The Kiwanis Club of Frankfort will hold its annual meeting on Zoom. 

5 p.m. — Franklin County Fiscal Court meets.

Monday, May 17

11:30 a.m. — Franklin County Schools Board of Education meets at Bridgeport Elementary School.

Monday, May 24

5 p.m. — City commission meets at City Hall.

6 p.m. — Frankfort Independent Schools Board of Education meets at Second Street School.

Thursday, May 27

5 p.m. — Franklin County Fiscal Court meets.

