A free Community Easter Egg Hunt will be held in the Evergreen Baptist Church parking lot on Saturday, April 8, at 2 p.m. 
The egg hunts will be arranged by age group. The church is located at 2698 Evergreen Road.

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription