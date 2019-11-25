The Frankfort/Franklin County Ministerial Association will host its annual Community Thanksgiving Service at 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Bridgeport Christian Church, 175 Evergreen Road.
People of all religious persuasions are invited.
The service will be a interfaith event with representatives from various religions: Baha’i, Judaism, and Islam, plus the historic reading of George Washington’s first Thanksgiving Day proclamation. An offering will be taken to support the work of ROSM, Resource Office for Social Ministries.
The service will feature a joint choir made up of members of the Bridgeport Christian Church Choir, and the choir from First Christian Church.