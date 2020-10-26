For Addie D’Hondt and her family, who have endured countless hospital stays and medical visits, a parade for her fourth birthday was just what the doctor ordered.
In her finest princess dress and wearing a birthday crown, Addie and her family piled into the back of a pickup truck Sunday afternoon as a fire engine and ladder truck led a drive-by parade in their Georgetown subdivision.
From the outside one would never suspect the difficult medical issues Addie and her family have faced over the past four years.
Diagnosed with autoimmune neutropenia, a condition in which the body produces an antibody to destroy certain white blood cells, and a platelet disorder that causes her blood not to clot like it is supposed to, the D’Hondts must be extra vigilant of anytime Addie falls, hits her head or bleeds.
“She is on a special clotting medication for instances in which we cannot get bleeds to stop,” said her mom, Heather.
One of those occasions happened earlier this year after Addie had her adenoids and tonsils taken out because they were causing sleep apnea issues. Roughly a week into her recovery, Addie woke in the night vomiting blood.
“Me, not knowing the extent of what was going on, hurried up, had to get her in the car and tried to drive her to (the) University of Kentucky hospital,” Heather explained.
About halfway to Lexington, Addie vomited again and lost consciousness. Heather called 911 and continued to drive until she met the ambulance.
“She ended up having a massive bleed from her tonsillectomy and had to have emergency surgery,” said Heather, a former Frankfort police officer.
“It was literally the scariest thing I have ever encountered in my life. She almost died. It makes me sick to my stomach just thinking about it.”
Just recently, Addie was admitted to the hospital due to a four-day nosebleed from a COVID-19 swab that went too far up her nose.
Yet, when it comes to doctor’s visits and medical procedures, Addie is an old hat.
“She has a superhero cape that she wears when we have to make trips to the hospital or doctor’s office that was given to us by the Neutropenia Foundation,” Heather added. “It helps to remind her of how amazing she really is.”
Addie also receives weekly injections of Neupogen, which forces her bones to produce more marrow and in turn helps to increase her neutrophil count, at home.
The coronavirus pandemic has been especially difficult for Addie, whose preschool plans have been put on hold. Because she is considered high-risk for the virus, the 4-year-old hasn’t seen anyone other than immediate family.
“She only has one-and-a-half lungs, and I can’t image what could happen if she were to contract it,” her mom said.
Heather is especially concerned now that Addie’s older brothers, Kaise, 13, and Kamden, 7, have restarted in-person classes.
“I do let her go out more often now, but we are pretty strict about hand washing, touching items and mask wearing,” she stated.
“It's hard too when we go places and people aren't wearing masks; if I feel like we can't get a good distance away from them, then we have to leave the store.”
And while the family has been through quite a lot in the past year, they appreciate the love and support of family and friends — including many from Frankfort.
“I just want to thank everyone for all they have done for us,” Heather said. “I would never wish this for anyone, it has been so hard.”
But Sunday was a day to celebrate Addie. In addition to the parade, they held a small party for immediate family.
“She was so happy,” Heather told The State Journal. “Even with COVID, I wanted to make her feel as special as I could. She told me it was the best birthday ever.”
