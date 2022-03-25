As someone who has been deeply involved with the Franklin County Farmers Market for 17 years now, I am grateful when I get a new frame to understand the work that we do.
This month, I joined market folks from around the world in a virtual training about creating successful public markets organized by Market Cities, a partnership among the Project for Public Spaces, Slow Food International and HealthBridge Foundation of Canada. You can learn more about their impressive work at marketcities.org.
It was incredible to virtually tour a flower market in Vietnam, the renovated Essex Market in New York City, and a centuries old bazaar in Iran and to learn about how vital markets are feeding so many people around the world. We celebrated many different types of markets, selling a wide variety of products (including a puzzle market in Europe), and organized in many ways; and we also focused on the shared benefits that public markets bring to a community.
Public markets can:
• Create an active public space
• Bring together diverse people
• Renew downtowns and neighborhoods
• Link urban and rural economies
• Provide economic opportunity
• Promote public health
We are committed to these benefits at the market and are excited to continue being part of our community’s efforts to fully realize them. As a group, we also reflected on how markets can adapt quickly to natural disasters, pandemics and other disruptions.
As we pass two years living with COVID, this reminded me to continue to be grateful for how this market and community came together with grace, flexibility and resilience to continue feeding each other and supporting local producers in the spring of 2020 — shared work that continues to this day.
A new phrase for me from the training is “zebra crossing.” A zebra crossing, for those of us in the United States, is a crosswalk, and it came up in the context of a market in Arusha, Tanzania, where the market was separated from a transit hub and a residential area by a busy street.
A small non-profit organization worked to have several zebra crossings (which are uncommon in this city) installed. This provided a test for city leaders in how zebra crossings can calm traffic, provide better access to the public market and made community members feel like their needs are being considered.
For me, apart from loving this new phrase and the images it conjures, this emphasizes that creating a great public space requires both a commitment to a broad vision and attention to all the details that make it work. It also emphasizes how incremental improvements rooted in a knowledge of the community can create lasting positive change.
So, overall, this was some great inspiration heading into this market season!
Friends of the Market hiring
The market received a grant this year from the national non-profit organization No Kid Hungry to hire a Summer Youth Ambassador to help support the South Frankfort Food Share, the market’s food access and educational programming, and Frankfort Independent Schools’ Summer Meals program and school gardens. We are looking for a college student (graduating high school seniors attending college in the fall are also welcome) who is passionate about growing fresh food access. We are accepting applications now. Interested? Learn more and apply on the farmers market website.
T-Shirt design contest and other market news
Want to see your design featured on the 2022 Farmers Market T-shirt? Enter this year’s T-Shirt Design Contest! The market’s vision is to root community and economic health in local harvests, and we’d be thrilled to see this concept represented graphically.
We are accepting designs until the end of the day on April 2, and everyone is welcome to submit a design to Kellie at local@franklincountyfarmersmarket.org or at the market on April 2.
If we choose your design, you will win four free T-shirts and a $50 gift certificate to the market. All designs should be for the front of a T-shirt and have a maximum of three colors. We are excited to see the designs that roll in!
Winter markets
We have two more Winter Markets left (Saturdays, April 2 and April 16 from 10 a.m.-11:30 a.m.) before we return to our regular season market hours. The first day of our weekly online order/curbside pickup market is Thursday, April 21, and you can learn more and create your online customer account anytime at www.fcmarket.org.
We return to regular season hours and weekly markets on Saturday, April 23, and you’ll find us under the Market Pavilion in River View Park in downtown Frankfort every Saturday morning 8:30 a.m.-noon from then until Nov. 19. The weekly Tuesday market starts May 3 and is open every Tuesday, 8:30 a.m.-noon through Sept. 27.
We are so grateful to be rooted in this community and to be part of a global community of markets incubating entrepreneurs, adjusting nimbly to a changing world and nourishing each other in so many ways.
We look forward to seeing all of you at the market this year, and we’d love to hear stories of other markets that you have visited around this state and the world.
Connie Lemley is a VISTA at the Franklin County Farmers Market. She can be reached at vista@franklincountyfarmersmarket.org.
