Franklin County Farmers Market logo

Come hungry to the Franklin County Farmers Market this morning. Brenneman and Bucks Farm will be serving sausage, egg and cheese muffins, and sausage, and sausage and gravy biscuits. Add in some coffee from Manuscript Coffee, tasty treats from our wonderful bakers, apples from Mulberry Orchard and persimmons from Salad Days Farm, and there are lots of exciting breakfast choices.

Connie Lemley.jpg

Connie Lemley

There is a fall chill in the air many mornings now, but we still have lots of market days this season. Tuesday markets are over for the season, but we will be open every Saturday morning from 8:30 a.m.-noon through Nov. 19. We are also open on Thursday mornings through Nov. 17 for online order/curbside pickup. Just visit www.fcmarket.org to learn more.

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription