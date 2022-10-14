Come hungry to the Franklin County Farmers Market this morning. Brenneman and Bucks Farm will be serving sausage, egg and cheese muffins, and sausage, and sausage and gravy biscuits. Add in some coffee from Manuscript Coffee, tasty treats from our wonderful bakers, apples from Mulberry Orchard and persimmons from Salad Days Farm, and there are lots of exciting breakfast choices.
There is a fall chill in the air many mornings now, but we still have lots of market days this season. Tuesday markets are over for the season, but we will be open every Saturday morning from 8:30 a.m.-noon through Nov. 19. We are also open on Thursday mornings through Nov. 17 for online order/curbside pickup. Just visit www.fcmarket.org to learn more.
Then, in December, we will have our Holiday online order/curbside pickup market on Thursday, Dec. 8, and our Saturday Holiday Market and Kids Day from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 10. Lots of opportunity to enjoy the bounty of fall and shop for the holidays!
Check out the Second Annual Farm to Skillet Dinner
One of the things I love about living in Frankfort is all the folks working together to do neat things. This year’s Farm to Skillet Dinner: Cooking with the Spirits coming up at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 27, at the Kentucky State University Research Farm is a great example of that. The Frankfort Area Young Professionals, Chamber of Commerce, Commonwealth Credit Union, KSU and the Friends of the Franklin County Farmers Market are all coming together to put on this bourbon-themed cooking class and dinner.
The event features bourbon from the Whiskey Thief Distilling Co. Proceeds from the event benefit the Young Professionals and Friends of the Market.
Chef Chris Mason, of the Governor’s Mansion, will be leading the cooking class and creating the meal. A resident of downtown Frankfort, Chef Mason loves local foods and bourbon.
It was fun to sit with him and bounce around ideas for the meal. We sent him a list of all of the local products available at the market in late October (there’s a lot!), and we are looking forward to seeing — and eating — what he creates.
It has been a big year for the South Frankfort Food Share. We planned 10 Food Shares this year, and the 10th and final Food Share is coming up this Tuesday from 5-7 p.m. at Dolly Graham Park. Tuesday’s share includes Fugi apples, sweet potatoes, butternut and kabocha squash, green peppers, a jalapeño, a choice of beets or turnips, kale, swiss chard, lettuce, potatoes, garlic and rosemary.
One thing that is particularly exciting for me is that the butternut squash and some of the sweet potatoes included in Tuesday’s share were grown by Frankfort Independent’s Farm to School project at the Jane Julian Farm.
We harvested the squash and sweet potatoes last week as the first frosts of the season were nipping at our heels — and many of them will make their way into school meals at Frankfort High School and Second Street School over the coming months including in a sweet potato casserole that will be part of the Thanksgiving meal at each school.
So far this season, the South Frankfort Food Share has fed our community with more than 450 shares of fresh, locally grown produce and over two-thirds of these shares have gone to families with limited income. We have also had lots of fun gathering at Dolly Graham Park and enjoying popcorn, watermelon, and many tasty dishes that all our visiting cooks and chefs have prepared for us to sample this season.
This coming Tuesday, we will have free popcorn and warm cider to snack on and a fun cooking demo and free samples to enjoy. Everyone is welcome to stop by.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.