Cornerstone Church of the Nazarene is hosting a dramatic presentation of the Gospel of John, which will dramatize the Last Supper to Jesus' Resurrection, at 6 p.m. Sunday, April 16, at the church.

The church is located at 1490 Louisville Road. The event is free and open to the public.

