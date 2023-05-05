Cornerstone Church of the Nazarene will host a revival with Evangelist Stephen Manley May 14-17.

Service times are 10:30 a.m. and 6 p.m. on May 14; and 6:30 p.m. May 15 and 17.

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription