Our lifestyle these past weeks has become a continuing, but necessary challenge, to stop the spread of COVID-19. Gov. Andy Beshear’s Team Kentucky campaign is encouraging everyone to do the right thing by following the social distancing directives for our community.
The practice of self-isolating and numerous other stressors of a global pandemic can put a huge strain on your mental and physical state. Until we are told otherwise, the Frankfort parks department provides a remedy with a walk in the presently, Frankfort’s parks have restricted access for all activities.
Nevertheless, imagine as you walk near your home the woods and meadows of Cove Spring Park. In my experience a hike can build your resilience to the stress of this unprecedented time. I for one, am forever grateful to all those who created this park and want to tell you about a section you may have overlooked called Blackberry Meadow.
Cove Spring Park is located on the north side of the U.S. 127 and Wilkinson Boulevard intersection. It is frequently described as having three sections. These include the Lower Cove whose features include Hurst Falls, a wonderful waterfall named after the owners that sold the property to the city.
Past the waterfall visitors find a creek meandering through a beautiful meadow that is highlighted by a stone overflow tower. The meadow was once the bottom of a reservoir that supplied Frankfort’s drinking water. The second section, referred to as the Wetlands, is a very unique 50-acre ecosystem to central Kentucky.
The area is highlighted by an elevated trail leading to a shelter overlooking a large marsh. It is often used for educational walks to learn about the wetland ecosystem. The Wetlands is located across U.S. 127 from the park entrance and offers connectivity to River View Park and downtown Frankfort.
The Lower Cove and Wetlands areas were purchased in 2001 with a grant from the Heritage Land Conservation Fund. The fund is supported by the purchase of Nature license plates and fines levied by state environmental regulatory agencies.
The grant came with a stipulation the park be developed as a nature preserve and Frankfort has honored that commitment. Several years after the Wetlands and Lower Cove were created, 120 acres of undeveloped property owned by the city was transformed into the third section of the park called Upper Cove.
This section of the park is highlighted by the paved Sky Trail, which surrounds another large meadow, bordered by wildflowers and aesthetically placed boulders. A pavilion, which can be seen from U.S. 127, provides an overlook of Frankfort.
Blackberry Meadow, the newest section of the park, is a classic fairytale of transformation from an unsightly piece of property to a become a beautiful garden area.
In the early 1990s, a Kentucky Division of Waste Management employee named Brian Baker was conducting an environmental audit of the Cove Spring groundwater basin.
Baker, with a MS Degree specializing in Karst Hydrogeology determined the groundwater basin extended approximately four miles to an area adjacent to I-64. Much of the precipitation not taken up by plants or lost to evaporation moves underground toward Cove Spring, which never seems to go dry.
This abundant supply of water made Cove Spring an important historical feature in the development of Frankfort. Baker fully appreciated the unique landscape and realized it could be a wonderful public space if added to the existing properties of Cove Spring Park. So, how could that happen?
A door of opportunity opened in November 2006 when members of Walk/Bike Frankfort approached leaders for the City of Frankfort and Franklin County with a vision of creating a more pedestrian and bicycle-friendly community.
Their intent was to submit a long-term master plan describing how to achieve intra-city connectivity through the city’s public spaces. After city and county leaders granted them approval in December 2006 the Walk/Bike Frankfort steering committee moved forward with over 100 volunteers to assist in developing the plan.
Baker aligned himself with Team Leader Andrew Cammack who was the City Arborist, managing the Urban Forestry Program, and also supervised operations at Cove Spring Park.
As a member of Cammack’s team Baker went to work evaluating the compatibility of three areas, the Game Farm/Salato, Benson Creek Valley and Cove Spring Park.
The report of Walk/ Bike Frankfort’s Master Plan was completed in December 2007. Brian Baker had recommended to Cammack’s Review Group that the city purchase three adjacent properties. The largest tract, belonging to the CC Moore Company, was the piece of land Baker had audited years before, that would eventually become the core of Blackberry Meadow.
The city had hired Rebecca Hall, a dedicated grants writer who was instrumental in assisting Andrew Cammack develop the Cove Spring II Grant Request. The request was for $128,000 to procure the additional 20 acres of property.
On May 21, 2009, Mayor Gippy Graham signed the cover letter addressed to the board of the Kentucky Heritage Land Conservation Fund. Cammack followed up with what Jim Parrish (Director of City Parks now retired), described as an outstanding presentation to the Heritage Board.
He said, “It just clicked, they were all trained conservationists and understood the value.”
Frankfort city government committed $5,000 with a $24,000 work in-kind agreement and the deal was approved. Cove Spring Park now extended from the Wetlands, bordering the Buffalo Trace Distillery to the edge of Schenkel Lane. There is no public parking at the Schenkel Lane access.
During this time Cammack frequently walked the newly acquired property and was baffled to see areas cleared of demolition debris, evidence of weed removal and newly cleared trails. It was as if elves were working at the park.
Who was doing this work? One day he saw his former team member Brian Baker completely engaged thrashing away at stubborn brush with hand tools. Cammack learned that Baker had found this calling soon after the property was acquired with the Heritage grant.
Baker’s inspiration to adopt the meadow was inspired by the writings and work of a favorite conservation author Aldo Leopold (1887–1948) who wrote the famous book, "A Sand County Almanac." This book describes his family’s effort to transform the decrepit landscape of a farm near Baraboo, Wisconsin.
Leopold stands with our country’s most influential conservation advocates like John Muir, founder of the Sierra Club, and Rachel Carson, author of "Silent Spring." His best-known idea is the “land ethic,” which calls for an ethical, caring relationship between people and nature. Some would call Aldo Leopold the Father of conservation biology or wildlife ecology.
Baker retired from the Department for Environmental Protection in 2008. He devoted an estimated 2,000 hours of volunteer labor at the park focusing on restoring Blackberry Meadow. The extensive nature of his work became a concern for city liability issues.
Cammack brought it to the attention of Park Director Jim Parrish who knew this was an exceptional situation. Parrish offered Baker a seasonal position allowing him access to city resources. He accepted and started working on April 8, 2013, and continues to put in 200 or so voluntary hours during the winter months.
Cammack is very appreciative of Parrish’s cooperation stating, “we have Cove Spring Park to enjoy because of the enthusiastic support of Jim Parrish.”
The formality of employing Baker created an eco-partnership of sorts for Cammack and Baker to continue their work in preserving the meadow and working on projects throughout the park property.
Regarding his own efforts Baker says, “I think perhaps the most important concept that I saw in Blackberry Meadow was a challenge. Here was an area, that at one time almost certainly was very beautiful, yet it had been used as a farm, then as a dump, with some of the most aggressive non-native invasive plants taking over most of the area.
"Thinking about the work Aldo Leopold had done in Wisconsin so many years ago to restore his Sand County land, I wondered if I would be able to turn such an area back to what it may have been when Daniel Boone first arrived in the Bluegrass region. I thought it was worthwhile to give it a try to see what restoration I could do.
"Surely, I could do little harm. Therefore, it would be a good place to experiment with various methods of controlling non-native plants and introducing native plants to see how they would respond. Over the last 13 years this work has been a college education in plant science. There have been plenty of mistakes and failures but through it all I have continued to learn.
"As so many before who have pursued such efforts, the more that I come to know, the more I realize how little I knew, and the more I realize how much there is to know. I have taken my experiences learned at Blackberry Meadow and applied them throughout the park.
"Though I still feel that I have a long way to go, one of the most gratifying experiences is to walk up to one of my main gardens during the summer when the wildflowers are at their peak and notice the remarkable variety of native bees, moths and butterflies. To consider that a few years ago this was just a sterile patch of Johnson grass, Kentucky 31 fescue, and other non-native plants.”
Cammack and Baker’s initial goals for Blackberry Meadow were to clear it of construction debris, cut a trail from Schenkel Lane that connected to the Lower Meadow, and remove non-native and invasive species.
Removing these non-natives was an arduous task as the land was covered by species such as Japanese Knotweed, bush honeysuckle, Bradford pear, Johnson grass, poison hemlock, privet and garlic mustard to name a few.
Bush honeysuckle is familiar to many as the shrub that is the first to green up in Spring and the last to lose its leaves in the Fall. This Asian based shrub is an insidious competitor. It has allopathic properties, which inhibits the growth of other plants.
Once you clear it from an area there is only bare ground with no vegetation. Clearing bush honeysuckle from all areas of the park requires a tenacious effort or it will quickly dominate any space of land. Cammack was able to organize teams from the Franklin County jail to assist with this task.
By the time the park was awarded the Stewardship Award from the Heritage Land Conservation Fund in 2010, the inmates had logged about 1,000 hours of labor clearing invasive plants like the bush honeysuckle. You can see recent evidence of their work along the Osage Trail in the Upper Cove area.
Baker also cut a second trail along the rim of Blackberry Meadow overlooking the Spring Spur gorge. In honor of the phrase “Reduce, Reuse, Recycle” he constructed a retaining wall made of asphalt pieces dumped on the property and a “folk-art” bench where you can stop and observe the surroundings.
Once the property was reasonably clear of construction debris and the soil amended where it was feasible, the next step was to plant trees, shrubs and wildflowers native to Central Kentucky.
Baker and Cammack share the vision of the entire park as an ecosystem resembling the time when Daniel Boone walked into Kentucky. This was not without challenges. Determining what is native depends on the era one is considering, who is offering an opinion, and of course, what plants actually function in an area.
Some of the wildflowers planted in Blackberry Meadow are actually native to Western Kentucky such as Prairie Dock and Compass Plant. Other plants such as Spiked Blazing Star and Rattlesnake Master were planted to attract butterflies and native bees.
Three types of native milkweed have been successfully planted specifically to attract the Monarch butterflies. Butterflies and Goldfinches are especially attracted to purple coneflowers.
Baker established four large purple coneflower gardens from seed. He learned through trial and error the grey headed coneflower readily adapted to the unimproved Kentucky 31 fescue environment. However, this flower became too dominant in the improved garden plots and is now being reduced.
A crowning achievement regarding endangered species was identifying Braun’s Rock Cress on the property. Baker and Cammack assisted Kentucky Nature Preserves botanist Tara Littlefield and Deborah White on a project to expand the habitat for the delicate wildflower.
A second partnership with Nature Preserves was collecting seeds of the Globe Bladderpod only found at the park in a small patch near the Old Owenton Road. The seeds were successfully planted in Blackberry Meadow and the population continues to thrive.
The nursery at Lakeview Park provided 15 large native trees that included assorted oaks, Kentucky coffee tree and the redbud. This was an intensive project involving the entire staff at the park under the direction of John Hockensmith, supervisor of Cove Spring Park.
Additional planting includes rough leaf dogwood, American hornbeam, Shumard oak, Hickory and assorted maples. Reforest Frankfort projects have added over 200 native trees and shrubs (the black hall viburnum), to Blackberry Meadow.
Regretfully, the most significant threat to tree saplings are deer. The overabundance of deer makes it difficult for Cammack and Baker to build a new forest.
The opening line in the application for the 2010 Heritage Land Conservation Fund Stewardship Award is, “The City of Frankfort has done an exceptional job of improving and caring for the Cove Spring Park/Nature Preserve.” The city won the Stewardship Award and that line still applies today because the public loves and respects what the park offers our community. So do many visitors from out of town and out of state as is evident by the assorted state license plates seen in the parking lot.
The dedication of many people and the incredible toil of these two public servants and the support of supervisor John Hockensmith have given us a sanctuary.
As Jim Parrish said, “there is something magical about the place.” Many would agree with him. I find that every hike is a wonderful adventure because each outing is different and it’s just minutes from my home.
The magic is the rich ecology of the park. It radiates hope and life to offer assurance we will find harmony between ourselves and the land.
