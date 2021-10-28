Central Baptist Church will have its annual craft sale and bazaar on Nov. 6 starting at 9 a.m.  

All proceeds will go to the Baptist Lottie Moon Christmas offering. There will be lots of crafts, baked goods and other handmade items. 

For more information, contact Pastor Rick Clark at 502-319-0903 or 502-829-5013.

The church is located at 1958 US 127 Bypass-North approximately halfway between Frankfort and Lawrenceburg.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription