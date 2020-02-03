Crafternoon

Silo Ridge Makers Market will host Crafternoon with Kitty from 4-7 p.m. Thursday.

Participants of all ages will learn basic watercolor techniques from local artist Kitty Faulhaber and make two handmade Valentine’s Day cards.

The cost of this Crafternoon is $15 per participant. Individual Crafternoon passes can be purchased online or in person at Silo Ridge Makers Market, 314 St. Clair St. Family discounts are available and must be purchased in the store. The cost per family member is $10 each. Drop-in participants are welcome and passes do not have to be purchased in advance for this class.

