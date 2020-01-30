Justin Taylor Crim graduated from the University of Kentucky in December 2019. He graduated Magna Cum Laude with a B.S. in history and a B.S. in information communication technology with a minor in Computer Science.
 
Justin, the son of Donna K. Crim and William K. Crim, is a 2013 graduate of Western Hills High School.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for Reading!

Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription