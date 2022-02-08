020222.CurryAnniversary.png

Isaac and Jean Curry, seen here on their wedding day, celebrated their 70th anniversary on Dec. 22, 2021. They have two children, Karen Watts of Frankfort and Keith Curry of North Carolina, two granddaughters, Megan Watts Stiles and Sara Watts, and two great-granddaughters, Peyton and Lane Stiles. (Photo submitted)

