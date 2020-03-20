Spring has arrived here in the northern hemisphere. The equinox, which means “equal night,” occurred on March 19. After the equinox, we have more Sun than darkness. Some of us astronomy types prefer longer nights, but most normal people prefer sunshine.
The Sun is an enormous ball of gas that sustains us all. It is over 865,000 miles in diameter and is on average 93 million miles away. Size and distance in astronomy are difficult for us to understand, even within our own solar system. If the Sun were a 12-inch diameter globe, the Earth would be the size of a peppercorn and would be about 110 feet away from the Sun. Using that same scale, Pluto would orbit the Sun at a distance of over 4,000 feet.
We had no idea how the Sun worked until about 100 years ago, and we still haven’t unlocked all of its mysteries.
We currently have seven spacecraft studying the Sun, including two recent additions NASA’s Parker Solar Probe and the Solar Orbiter, developed by the European Space Agency (ESA).
Launched in 2018, the Parker Solar Probe will help us understand one of the remaining mysteries of the Sun. The outermost part of the Sun’s atmosphere, known as the corona, is much hotter than its surface.
We have theories as to why this is, but we need more data to fully understand the mechanisms involved. Parker is already the fastest spacecraft ever, attaining a speed of 244,225 mph on Jan. 29 of this year. It will shatter that record in 2025 when it reaches a top speed of 430,000 mph.
It will fly through the outer atmosphere of the Sun, getting to within 4.5 million miles of the Sun’s surface. For comparison, Mercury never gets closer than about 28 million miles from the Sun.
ESA’s Solar Orbiter will go where no probe has gone before. For the first time, we will be able to observe the polar regions of the Sun. As we’ve seen with the Juno mission at Jupiter, the poles of a celestial body can be quite different than its equatorial areas.
The Solar Orbiter launched on Feb. 10 of this year, and the craft is on course and in good health. The mission will study the solar wind and solar magnetic field.
The Weekly Roundup: The Morning Sky
Mars and Jupiter appear very close to each other all week in the early morning sky. Look to the east starting around 4:30 a.m. to see Jupiter, Mars and Saturn. Super-dim Pluto has a close conjunction with Mars on the morning of the March 23. You’ll need a very big telescope to see Pluto. Just skimming the eastern horizon before sunrise is the innermost planet, Mercury. It’s tough to spot but you can do it if you have a clear view to the eastern horizon.
The Evening Sky
Venus remains the highlight of the evening sky. Its apparent size increases even as the phase of its disk shrinks. The disk will be half lit on March 24. Below Venus, is dim Uranus. Binoculars will allow you spot this blue-green ice giant. The only planet we haven’t mentioned is Neptune, which is lost in the glare of the Sun.
How many planets did you see this week?
Dan Price is a NASA/JPL Solar System Ambassador and informal educator. He’s glad the sky isn’t cancelled. Have a question about astronomy or space science? Send an email to dan@starpointestudio.com and it might be featured in a future column.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Use your real name. Anonymous commenting is not allowed. Only State Journal subscribers who are willing to identify themselves have commenting privileges. Posters caught using a fake name will have their commenting privileges revoked.
Keep it clean. Avoid obscene, juvenile, racist or sexist language.
No personal attacks. Share your own opinions rather than denigrate those with opposing views. Absolutely no name-calling.
No conspiracy theories. This is a forum for thoughtful discussion of issues in our community. There are plenty of places on the internet to peddle in conspiracy theories. This is not one.
No commerce. There's plenty of advertising space available on this site for those looking to sell products or services. Keep commercial messages out of the comments section.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link to let us know of posts that violate the rules in this section.
Share with us. If you have first-hand knowledge of facts related to a news story or an error in our coverage, email us at news@state-journal.com.