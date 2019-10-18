Two years ago, Denmark’s beloved Queen Machine made its first U.S. visit to perform its Freddie Mercury and Queen tribute show including a stop at Frankfort’s Grand Theatre.
“We wanted to test the U.S. market, though our visit was only for a week with four shows including Frankfort," Bjarke Laursen, the band’s leader who portrays Freddie Mercury, said. "We didn’t know what was soon to come.”
The "Bohemian Rhapsody" film was released in November 2018 setting the movie world aflame with Remi Malek’s brilliant performance as Mercury — Academy Award winner for Best Actor — and the film’s win as Best Picture. Those who remember Queen and Mercury as a brilliant, inspirational performer delighted.
Those not so clear on Queen’s body of work were reminded and put it together with the film and its show-stopping finale at Live Aid in 1985 before more than a billion people worldwide. Queen guitarist Brian May was amazed when 120,000 people, many of whom were not Queen fans, responded to Freddie’s prompts on “Radio Ga Ga” like their own concert audience.
The first showing of "Bohemian Rhapsody" at the Grand last December sold out and forced staff to turn away more than 50 people in line. The second showing in the summer classic film series was the biggest crowd of the season. "Bohemian Rhapsody" grossed a billion dollars worldwide.
That eruption of Queen fans — old and new led the Grand to bring Queen Machine back two years after their first appearance. The show was not a sell out in 2017, but those who attended praised the show with Queen Machine’s spot-on performance of Mercury and the band.
From the white sleeveless T-shirt and jeans to the robe and crown Freddie wore at the show’s finale, Bjarke Laursen made Freddie Mercury.
With the films influence, “our popularity in Europe (outside Denmark where they are an institution) has exploded … with a new and younger generation of inspired Queen fans. From a week and four shows in 2017, Queen Machine is staying three weeks with 13 shows in 2019. That’s all I can take off," Laursen, 38, who is a physician working toward a breast cancer oncologist specialty in Copenhagen, said. "I now am doing additional study in Endocrinology and must also maintain my medical practice at home.”
Laursen said he remembers the Frankfort show and its great audience.
“This year we will do more songs, some not well known in 2017, and with more elaborate production. I also will have more costumes — new ones.”
Laursen is joined by Paolo RomanoTorquati (Royal Music Academy) on drums, Jens Lunde (high school teacher) on bass, Peter Moeller (civil engineer) on guitar and Henrik Oestergaard (high school teacher) on keys.
At press time, good seats are available in all price categories for the 7:30 p.m. Oct. 26 performance. Tickets are $30, $40 and $45. Contact the ticket office 502-352-7469 to inquire about tickets or purchase online www.grandtheatrefrankfort.org.
