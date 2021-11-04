Dennis Quaid sports a hugely diverse group of acting roles. If you are a bicyclist, you think of his role as the Bloomington Indiana blue collar “Cutter” whose townies compete against the champion Indiana University team.
If you think space travel, it’s his ride as Gordon Cooper in "The Right Stuff." If sports, it’s "Any Given Sunday," "The Rookie" and more. And in music, it’s his tour de force performance as Jerry Lee Lewis in "Great Balls of Fire." And there are about 100 more Quaid films in his 40 year-plus career and a starring role as Ronald Reagan in a soon to be released film "Reagan."
Dennis Quaid is also a respected singer-songwriter with hundred of thousands of miles under his belt as a recording and touring musician who’s been playing music since his grandfather bought him his first guitar. Quaid continues to receive stellar reviews, and after years of playing clubs with Dennis Quaid and The Sharks, they released their debut album, "Out of the Box," in November 2018.
Among Quaid’s musical heroes are Buddy Holly, Hank Williams, Willie Nelson, Waylon Jennings, Johnny Cash, The Beatles, The Doors and James Brown.
At 7:30 p.m. on Nov. 13, Dennis will bring all these talents to a solo performance of storytelling and acoustic music at Frankfort’s Grand Theatre. Quaid sports a myriad of fascinating stories from his amazing acting career.
His show also includes Quaid playing acoustic guitar, singing and playing his own music. He has recently performed at the Grand Ole Opry and did a tribute to ZZ Top’s Billy Gibbons.
As a special feature, Aimee Mayo and Chris Lindsey, her husband, will open the show for Dennis Quaid. Mayo has written dozens of songs including those spending 26 weeks as No. 1 on the Billboard charts. Songs include Lonestar’s “Amazed,” Martina McBride’s “This One’s for the Girls,” and Carrie Underwood’s “Wheel of the Word.”
Out of concern for our staff, artists, volunteers and patrons, The Grand Theatre requires proof of full COVID-19 vaccination or a 72-hour negative COVID PCR test administered by a healthcare professional to enter the building. Masks are required for all staff and patrons. If you do not feel well, please stay home.
By entering the venue, you assume all the risks associated with COVID-19. Furthermore, you release the Grand Theatre from all liability associated with COVID-19.
At press time good tickets are available. Tickets are $40-$55. Visit the ticket office at 312 W. Main St. or call 502-352-7469 to inquire about tickets.
The historic Grand Theatre reopened as a performance venue in the fall of 2009 after a $5 million restoration spearheaded by the non-profit organization Save the Grand Theatre Inc. The Grand opened in 1911 as a vaudeville house and later became a movie theater before it closed in 1966. With its resurrection, the Grand is a 428-seat performing and visual arts theatre featuring state-of-the-art facilities. The Grand also hosts social, educational and civic events.
