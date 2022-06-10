A Jurassic walk-thru experience among life-like and life-size dinosaurs and dragons with an initiative to help Stomp Out Hunger will take place June 18 and 19 at the Kentucky Exposition Center. Dino & Dragon Stroll, a national touring event, produced by CV Events is coming to Louisville for the first time. This is the only North American tour that lets you walk-thru and get up close to life-like and life-size dinosaurs and dragons.
This must-see event features the largest creatures touring the country, much larger than any other event of its kind. The dinosaurs and dragons are massive, some standing over 28 feet tall and spanning over 60 feet long. Dino & Dragon Stroll also features the newest dinosaurs and dragons produced with advanced animatronic and sound technology that brings these amazing creatures to life.
Dino & Dragon Stroll will transform the Kentucky Exposition Center, June 18-19 into the Mesozoic Era with prehistoric dinosaurs from the Triassic, Jurassic, and Cretaceous periods, and some fantastical dragons throughout! Creatures featuring moving heads, necks, tails, wings, eyes blinking, mouths that open and close, breathing movements, synchronized sounds, roars, and other amazing details that make them look real and alive!
Dino & Dragon Stroll is an interactive event allowing guests to walk thru this realistic and memorable indoor experience. While guests stroll at their own pace, they can get up close to dinosaurs throughout the exhibit, ranging from babies to life-like and life-size dinosaurs including encounters with a T-Rex, Velociraptor and Stegosaurus, just to name a few. Guests can also get up close and personal with a selection of large, serpentine, winged, horned and legendary fire breathing dragons, just as you imagined them.
Children can participate in Story time and the Dinosaur and Dragon Craft Creations Station for various hands-on crafts. Additional activity tickets are available for purchase at the stroll for themed rides including bounce house
inflatables, Dinosaur Scooters, Walking Dinosaur Rides, Stationary rides that give the opportunity to climb on a dinosaur to experience what it would be like to ride on one, and T-Rex ATV’s that children can ride along on a track circling a T-Rex. Also, not to be missed the world-famous Dino Band and the realistic dinosaur babies and dinosaurs that will be roaming throughout the stroll.
With every stop on their North American tour, Dino & Dragon Stroll teams up with a local food bank/pantry as part of their “Stomp Out Hunger” initiative to help those struggling within each local community. Guests are encouraged to bring items to the event and place in the collection bins located at the front entrance of the stroll. All collected food items will then be donated to help children and families in the Louisville area facing hunger and food insecurities.
Dino & Dragon Stroll will have a sensory friendly session that will take place at 8:30 a.m. on June 18. This session will be an experience in a sensory modified setting with sound and light adjustments designed to be less stimulating and overwhelming for those that have sensory sensitivities.
Tickets available online and for advance purchase only. For more information and to purchase Dino & Dragon Stroll tickets, visit www.DinoAndDragonStroll.com
