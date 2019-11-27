Dominion Senior Living of Frankfort introduced its Blessing Box recently.
The box provides a place for community members to donate and get personal supplies and non-perishable food free.
Since its creation, the Blessing Box has not only given the senior residents a greater sense of purpose, but it has also touched the lives of many in the Frankfort community, according to Cicil Smith, community relations manager.
“During this holiday season and all throughout the year, we invite other members of the community to stop by the box and ‘take what you need and leave what you don’t,’” Smith added.
Dominion Senior Living is located at 122 Leonardwood Drive.