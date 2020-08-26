Glenda & Donald Cable 2020_08_26_10_33_04-1.jpg

Glenda Terrell and Donald Cable were married 50 years ago on Aug. 22, 1970. (Photo submitted)

Glenda Terrell and Donald Cable were married 50 years ago on Aug. 22, 1970. They have three children, Missy (Chad), Jennifer (Doug) and Donnie (Samantha); and 10 grandchildren, Dakota, Hayley, Tayler, Ava, Richard, Nathan, Joshua, Emma, Addison and Railen.

Glenda and Donald both graduated from Franklin County High School. Donald is a Vietnam veteran. They have lost their parents, along with some other family and friends.

The Cables attended and raised their children in church while both working. They loved each other and their kids, and have been best friends through it all. Their belief is to "Always keep Jesus in your life, heart, and home."

