Doug and Nancy (Mackey) Wehr celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary July 8. The couple met and fell in love while attending Franklin County High School.

They married shortly after graduation at Graefenburg Baptist Church in Waddy in 1972.

They are the parents of two children, Michael Wehr and Sarah Murphy. Together they share the joy of four grandchildren, Collin Wehr, Shelby Wehr, Gavin Murphy and Ava Murphy. 

The two love birds reside in Frankfort and attend Hope Baptist Church. They are loved and celebrated by many friends and family.

