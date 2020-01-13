Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

The Franklin County Ministerial Association will host its 14th annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Community Memorial Celebration at 5 p.m. Sunday at First Corinthian Baptist Church.

The church is located at 214 Murray St.

