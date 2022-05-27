East Frankfort Baptist Church will host Mission Journey Kids: Summer Edition from 6-7:30 p.m. every Wednesday in June and July at the church located at 457 Versailles Road.

The program is for children in grades K-5. Dinner will be served during the program.

