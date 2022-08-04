East Frankfort Baptist Church will host its homecoming and revival 11 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 14, at the church located at 457 Versailles Road. The event is the 60th Anniversary Homecoming Celebration.

The revival will be at 6:30 p.m. Aug. 15-17 at the church. It will be led by Dr. Todd Gray.

