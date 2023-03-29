Evergreen Baptist Church, 2698 Evergreen Road, would like to invite the Community to their Easter Services on Sunday, April 9, at 11 a.m. The Children's Choir will be singing "Because He Lives" during the morning service.
 

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription