First Baptist Church, 201 St. Clair St., is hosting an Easter Sneak Peek 2-4 p.m. Sunday, April 10, at the church. 

Children fifth grade and under, and their families, will make an Easter art project, play silly games and enjoy a story. Dress for painting and bring your friends for this time of fun and fellowship. 

Free weekend parking is available in the Sullivan Square Garage, 100 Ann St., directly behind the church.

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription