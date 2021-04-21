Frankfort is blessed to be surrounded by a great agricultural community. As spring hits the Bluegrass we’d like to showcase some of the fertile minds growing our agriculture knowledge every day!

Emma Anderson.jpg

Emma Anderson (Photo submitted)

What do you do/what does a typical day look like for you?

Christine Jackson: I work as an assistant to Dr. Leigh Whittinghill and Kentucky State University. I assist her by helping in research projects which may range from harvesting lettuce or saffron to running water quality tests in the lab.

I also write and present information to the public through extension services. Dr. Leigh and I usually speak or write about certain care for crops or house plants, my specialty is ornamental horticulture, so I usually give talks about house plants and caring for your garden and landscape, or identification and treatment of pests.

Christine Jackson.jpg

Christine Jackson

How did you end up in your current job?

Jackson: Honestly, my entire life has been a spontaneous journey. I am not afraid to get out and try something new or different to me. So, I went to school at Mississippi State. After graduation, I accepted a position near Waldorf, Maryland, where I worked at a sustainable tree nursery. Six months later, I moved to Virginia and worked for a landscaping company in Fairfax/DC. Three years later, I moved to Memphis, Tennessee, to be a greenhouse manager. That job decided they needed to downsize and I was the last one there, so I moved back home to Kentucky, where I began job hunting. My aunt had a cookout and she and her husband and their friends are all KSU Alumni. They began asking what I was looking to do, and they told me to look into KSU because they could use a mind like mine. So I did and soon after I was introduced to Dr. Leigh and we have been bouncing wonderful ideas and projects off each other for the past year.

What are you passionate about?

Jackson: I am passionate about nature in general. I have a childlike wonder when I get outside — it never ceases to amaze me. I am also very passionate about environmental issues that face many in this country that not many like to acknowledge.

Do you have plans for the future?

Jackson: So, I have learned to not make many plans for the future, because life has taught me that things may not always go as I plan, (often) but in the future I plan to hopefully teach agriculture or continue in extension. My dream job would be helping regulate the EPA and making sure that administrations cannot roll back environmental protections in place that serve to protect our destruction from harming humans.

Are you working on any projects right now?

Jackson: Currently, I am working on a house plant manual and a project I am calling Hidden Figures that is looking into contributions African Americans have made to the agriculture world. And, recovering from COVID.

Would you tell me some more about your Hidden Figures Project?

Jackson: So, this project I am calling Hidden Figures of AG, is simply finding life stories of those African Americans who have contributed to the agriculture industry, but have gone unrecognized for the impact they have made on the way we function now. It’s a difficult project because the information is not readily available. But, I am learning so much about my people doing this. I cannot wait to share it with the world.

For example: Frederick McKinley Jones was the inventor of the refrigerated truck.

He was born May 17, 1893, into a mixed race family. Having grown up in the Cincinnati and Kentucky area without his mother and soon orphaned when his father passed at the age of 9, Frederick quickly picked up mechanics.

This trade took him to Minnesota, as a farm mechanic. That is where the magic happened, as he began to learn more about electrical work and soon started inventing. During World War II, his patented design of a portable air-cooling unit was installed into trucks carrying food, blood and medical supplies.

Fredrick founded the U.S. Thermo Control Company with Joe Numero, and they profited greatly during the war. He continued to improve this technology throughout his life. He was also the first African American to be inducted into the American Society of Refrigeration Engineers.

Without the contribution of Mr. Jones, the grocery store as we know it would not exist and residents of the continental U.S. would have never tasted many tropical fruits. We would also still depend on canning during the winter months.

The Franklin County Farmers Market is gearing up for the start of our regular season. Beginning Saturday, we will have a market every Saturday until November, 8:30 a.m.-noon. The first Tuesday market will be 8:30 a.m.-noon May 4. The first Thursday market was April 22. It is curbside pick-up of pre-ordered foods only — no vendor set-up or in-person shopping.

Emma Anderson is an AmeriCorps VISTA member for the Friends of the Franklin County Farmers Market through the Homes For All AmeriCorps program. She can be reached at vista@franklincountyfarmersmarket.org.

