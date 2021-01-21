2020 was unprecedented. The pandemic showed us how essential our local food systems are.
Not only did we have sales increases at the Franklin County Farmers Market, we also saw an outpouring of support for our local food access programming. We wanted to share some of our end of the year numbers with the community, so that you can be as excited as we are.
With much gratitude to the farmers and producers, community leaders, community partners, sponsors, volunteers, market staff, customers and community members who made it all possible, here are some highlights of what we accomplished together. Thank you!
Market sales increase 34% despite pandemic
Sales at the Franklin County Farmers Market (not including Farm to Frankfort and the South Frankfort Food Share) increased from $323,743 for the 2019 market season to $434,782 for the 2020 season. This represents an increase of $111,039 or 34% in regular market sales.
All this money goes into the pockets of local farmers, staying in the Franklin County area to be spent again.
A big piece of the sales increase was online ordering. Due to the enthusiastic response to the online ordering option, the FCFM will be continuing an online ordering system in 2021, including the low contact Thursday pick-up model starting in April.
Farm to Frankfort workplace delivery
The Farm to Frankfort workplace delivery program filled 1,117 orders for seven workplace hubs around town during the 2020 season. This online farmers market allows employees at selected workplaces in Frankfort to place orders and receive weekly deliveries. The program brought more than $32,820 into the local food economy.
Thank you, Thursday volunteers
Thursday volunteers were absolutely essential to the market’s successful COVID adaptation. We had a core of over 20 individuals who contributed 500+ volunteer hours to the farmers market and the South Frankfort Food Share in 2020. Without these wonderful people we would not have been able to keep up with the more labor intensive Thursday pick-ups and more involved Saturday set-ups. Thank you!
Folks with limited income accessed thousands of dollars of more food
As food insecurity concerns rise across the nation, food access program numbers at the market were a little bright spot.
South Frankfort Food Share
Despite some COVID related difficulties, we were able to have two pick-ups for the Food Share during the 2020 fall season. A total of 102 shares (61% identified as limited income) were sold. Eight market vendors provided $2,134 of fresh, locally grown produce through this program.
We were able to accommodate several of our less mobile community members by delivering shares right to their door. Keep your eyes open for the 2021 Food Share starting in April and let us know if you would like to volunteer. vista@franklincountyfarmersmarket.org.
SNAP up 218% Double Dollars up 72%
The Double Dollars program doubles the value of purchases made by customers shopping with SNAP, WIC and/ or Senior FMNP. It is made possible by Community Farm Alliance, the Friends of the Franklin County Farmers Market and community supporters.
So many people stepped up and became members or gave to our Fresh, Local Food for All fund. Eighty people to be exact! In all, your giving raised $3,590 that went directly to Double Dollars, allowing people to purchase twice the fresh food they usually would. Total incentive redemption (all double dollars programs) was up 72%.
From $24,917 in 2019 to $42,915 in 2020. SNAP Double Dollars specifically was up 219%. Let that sink in — $9,030 in 2019 to $28,833 in 2020. That’s how essential these programs are during the pandemic.
This is the biggest year that we’ve ever had for the double dollars program. If you know anyone who uses a SNAP card, WIC or Senior Vouchers, tell them to contact us.
Food Pantry
The Fresh Food Voucher partnership with the Emergency Food pantry normally provides clients of the pantry with vouchers to purchase fresh fruits and vegetables in person at the market.
However, because of the pandemic, the food pantry preferred to deliver bags of fresh vegetables from the market rather than ask clients to come in-person. Each week, June through November, market staff and volunteers packed up 15-25 bags of fresh produce (purchased from market vendors at 75% of the retail price) and added printed recipes and food preparation tips.
A food pantry volunteer picked them up at the market on Saturday afternoons and the food pantry distributed the bags the following week. Market vendors sold a total of $4,702 worth of produce through this partnership.
Kids programming
Although we were only able to have two in-person kids days this year, we tried to compensate by distributing Kids Kits and cooking videos each month. The kits included a recipe and ingredients, activity booklets, some cooking equipment and would often be paired with an instructional video.
The Paul Sawyier Public Library worked with us to distribute the programming, as well as developing some community connection videos with us. Our kits included: fresh salsa, pickled vegetables, roasted root vegetables, vegetable kabobs and baked butternut squash.
We also gave out holiday goody bags for our Holiday Market. More than 1,200 cooking kits were distributed. In all there were 26 Kids Day related programs including the kids day pick ups, six kit distributions at The King’s Center, two programs with the library, three cooking videos and one butternut squash pick up at Frankfort Independent preschools.
Emma Anderson is an AmeriCorps VISTA member for the Friends of the Franklin County Farmers Market through the Homes For All AmeriCorps program. She can be reached at vista@franklincountyfarmersmarket.org.
