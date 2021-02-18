The Franklin County Farmers Market is excited to start a new program, FreshRX for Moms, in partnership with the Community Farm Alliance. The market will work with local healthcare and social service providers to write vegetable “prescriptions” for families with Medicaid health insurance.
These prescriptions will allow expecting moms to come to the market and purchase $20 of fresh fruits and vegetables for 20 weeks, during the early stages of their pregnancy. Recipes and prenatal health tips will also be provided.
Why is this program important? It turns out that good nutrition early in pregnancy can be very beneficial to child development. Furthermore, a new area of research suggests that food grown using regenerative practices (like those that our farmers use) are more healthful overall.
There is a significant body of research that illustrates a correlation between prenatal nutrition positive birth outcomes, infant health and maternal health. Some of these studies are problematic and near-sighted. They often don’t take into consideration things like the impact of environmental pollution, racism in the medical system and the overall stress of poverty on pregnancy outcomes.
But at a basic level it is accepted that consuming a wide diversity of nutrients while pregnant contributes to the wellbeing of mother and child (Abu-Sad/ Frasier, 2010). The FreshRX for Moms program will increase access for mothers who want to boost their nutrient intake through fresh foods during their pregnancy.
A new consideration in the field of nutrition (including prenatal) involves regenerative farming practices. These practices maintain and even bolster soil health by preventing nutrient and microbe loss. Many, if not all, of our modern regenerative practices have been taken from African and Indigenous practices all over the world — ancient techniques that have been improved over thousands of years (Penniman: Uprooting Racism, Seeding Sovereignty, 2021).
These practices take into consideration how the whole ecosystem works together. At the Franklin County Farmers Market, farmers use low or no till methods (they don’t plow up topsoil), composting, conservative watering, cover cropping and intercropping among others to build up soil health and conserve nutrients.
According to researchers, this also keeps vital microbes in the soil, the viruses, bacteria, fungi and animals that break down material, reclaim nutrients and help complete hormonal processes in our bodies and crops.
The more diversity throughout the growing process, the better. In a recent talk at an Organic Association of Kentucky (OAK) conference, Dr. Daphne Miller, the “Farmacologist,” explained how diversity at all levels, soil, seed and farmer, ensure that the food we are eating is good for us.
Through decades of work, Miller and other researchers, farmers and thinkers have identified obvious links between agricultural diversity and healthy bodies, specifically around beneficial microbes.
It is estimated that for every human cell in the body, there are three microbial cells that we have accumulated from our environments, food, etc. (American Academy of Microbiology, 2016). For example, interactions between beneficial microbes and human cells can affect how your immune system responds to harmful microorganisms like pathogens.
Your body needs beneficial microorganisms to maintain immune stability (Rooks/ Garrett, 2016). During pregnancy, microbes on the placenta help deliver nutrients to a developing fetus (Health Odyssey, 2010). Although the study of these incredibly diverse microbes is in its infancy, it is increasingly clear that they are essential to the effective functioning of the human body.
Scientists like Miller are interested in how soil microbes affect our systems. Diverse microbial communities have been linked to higher antioxidant content in produce (Beelman, 2019), better immune response in children and adults (Vercelli, 2017) and more productive plant growth (Kao-Kniffin, 2019).
If these organisms are so important for body-functioning, it follows that we would want to consume food that provides a greater diversity of microbes. In other words, produce grown by our local farmers.
I am grateful and excited that the Franklin County Farmers Market will now have the ability to provide free fruits and vegetables for pregnant moms. Regardless of the science, they taste good and support our local economy. If you are interested in partnering with the market, or have questions about the program email vista@franklincountyfarmersmarket.org or call 502-604-0713. We hope to begin the program in April
Also, don’t forget that the winter market season is still going strong. We are open this Saturday, Feb. 20. Come freeze with us!
Emma Anderson is an AmeriCorps VISTA member for the Friends of the Franklin County Farmers Market through the Homes For All AmeriCorps program. She can be reached at vista@franklincountyfarmersmarket.org.
