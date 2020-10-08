When I started working at the Franklin County Farmers Market, I noticed that it stays open until late November and that there are winter markets periodically throughout the cold months.
This made me wonder: How do farmer’s keep growing food after the frosts set in? Won’t the spinach freeze? After talking to some of our farmers I learned about several methods they use to extend the growing season. Lettuce take a look!
Connie Lemley, owner of Cedar Ring Greens, uses high tunnels to extend the farm’s growing season. They installed their first high tunnel in the fall of 2010 in order to grow lettuce and other hardy greens through the winter.
A high tunnel consists of hoops with plastic stretched over them, creating a long “tunnel” that you can walk into. The plastic siding allows sunlight to penetrate while also trapping the heat, like an unheated greenhouse. The first tunnel was such a success that Cedar Ring has since added a larger “Haygrove” tunnel and another smaller tunnel to better meet demand for winter greens.
Each spring, they roll off the plastic, uncovering the soil to help it replenish and to allow them to grow cover crop without installing an irrigation system. Look for Lemley’s lettuce, spinach, kale, chard, radishes and more at the late markets this year!
“It is a joy to roll up the door of the tunnel, uncover a bed, and see vibrant greens on a snowy morning," Lemley said. "I am also grateful to be a part of helping make eating fresh, local foods something that people can do year round here in Frankfort.”
Another farmer at FCFM who grows late into the season is Maggie Dungan of Salad Days Farm in Versailles. Salad Days farm has four high tunnels that they use to grow all year round. Interestingly, when the sun is not out, high tunnels don’t keep crops warmer than outside, but they do protect the crops from the elements (wind, snow, frost) and they heat up during the day allowing the crops to thaw out and survive.
“Growing year round has been crucial to the farm’s revenue and to supply the demanding market during the winter,” Dungan said.
If you are simply a backyard gardener hoping for some winter lettuce, or some post-frost peppers, there are some smaller scale season extenders you can use. Row covers trap heat from the soil and protect crops from cold night temperatures.
You can choose self-ventilating slitted covers, low tunnel covers, or floating row covers (Home Vegetable Gardening in KY, 2018). In Kentucky, it's common for the first frost to be followed by a period of mild weather. By strategically protecting frost-sensitive crops (like peppers) in the fall you could extend the season by several weeks.
Another option is to grow frost tolerant plants under low tunnels much later into the winter. Low tunnels provide the most protection from cold, but you need to ventilate them when the weather is sunny, to prevent overheating.
Whether you’re a commercial farmer supplying to the community or a hobby gardener supplying your mom, extending your growing season can be exciting, rewarding and nourishing. Pretty rad(ish).
Emma Anderson is an AmeriCorps VISTA member for the Friends of the Franklin County Farmers Market through the Homes For All AmeriCorps program. She can be reached at vista@franklincountyfarmersmarket.org.
