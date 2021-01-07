Saturday, Jan. 9, marks the start of the Franklin County Farmers Market winter market season. The markets will occur every other Saturday from 10-11:30 a.m. Online ordering pick up is available.

It is incredible that our farmers can bring us fresh grown food with frost on the ground! What sorts of produce might you see on Saturdays? Cabbage, arugula, carrots, lettuce and radishes to name a few. In addition to the produce, vendors will be selling honey, baked goods, jams, soaps, coffee, hot sauce and meats.

Some interesting facts about cabbage

Cabbage has a long and complicated genetic history. Napa cabbage (the variety sold at our market) has roots in Shensi Province, China before the 15th century. The Ancient Greeks ate close cabbage relatives, as did the Mesopotamians. (Maggioni et al, 2018)

Cabbage contains a good amount of Vitamin C — good news if you’re looking for a winter immune system boost

Americans consume around 8.6 pounds of cabbage each year per capita. This is measly compared to Russia’s 44 pounds per capita.

Here’s an easy cabbage recipe that I like to make at home.

Spicy Stir Fry Cabbage (adapted from NYT)

Ingredients:

4 garlic cloves, minced

½ teaspoon red pepper flakes

2 teaspoons soy sauce (more to taste)

2 tablespoons oil

1 small cabbage, cut into very thin shreds

Salt to taste

Directions:

Heat a large skillet (or wok) over high heat until a water droplet will sizzle in the pan. Add the oil. Add the garlic and red pepper flakes. Stir-fry for a few seconds, just until fragrant, then add the cabbage.

Stir-fry for one to two minutes until the cabbage begins to wilt, then add the salt and soy sauce. Cover and cook over high heat for one minute until just wilted. Uncover and stir-fry for another 30 seconds. The cabbage will be crisp! Serve with rice or noodles.

I hope to see you on Saturdays, get your cabbage while you can!

Emma Anderson is an AmeriCorps VISTA member for the Friends of the Franklin County Farmers Market through the Homes For All AmeriCorps program. She can be reached at vista@franklincountyfarmersmarket.org.

