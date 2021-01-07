Saturday, Jan. 9, marks the start of the Franklin County Farmers Market winter market season. The markets will occur every other Saturday from 10-11:30 a.m. Online ordering pick up is available.
It is incredible that our farmers can bring us fresh grown food with frost on the ground! What sorts of produce might you see on Saturdays? Cabbage, arugula, carrots, lettuce and radishes to name a few. In addition to the produce, vendors will be selling honey, baked goods, jams, soaps, coffee, hot sauce and meats.
Some interesting facts about cabbage
Cabbage has a long and complicated genetic history. Napa cabbage (the variety sold at our market) has roots in Shensi Province, China before the 15th century. The Ancient Greeks ate close cabbage relatives, as did the Mesopotamians. (Maggioni et al, 2018)
Cabbage contains a good amount of Vitamin C — good news if you’re looking for a winter immune system boost
Americans consume around 8.6 pounds of cabbage each year per capita. This is measly compared to Russia’s 44 pounds per capita.
Here’s an easy cabbage recipe that I like to make at home.
Spicy Stir Fry Cabbage (adapted from NYT)
Ingredients:
4 garlic cloves, minced
½ teaspoon red pepper flakes
2 teaspoons soy sauce (more to taste)
2 tablespoons oil
1 small cabbage, cut into very thin shreds
Salt to taste
Directions:
Heat a large skillet (or wok) over high heat until a water droplet will sizzle in the pan. Add the oil. Add the garlic and red pepper flakes. Stir-fry for a few seconds, just until fragrant, then add the cabbage.
Stir-fry for one to two minutes until the cabbage begins to wilt, then add the salt and soy sauce. Cover and cook over high heat for one minute until just wilted. Uncover and stir-fry for another 30 seconds. The cabbage will be crisp! Serve with rice or noodles.
I hope to see you on Saturdays, get your cabbage while you can!
Emma Anderson is an AmeriCorps VISTA member for the Friends of the Franklin County Farmers Market through the Homes For All AmeriCorps program. She can be reached at vista@franklincountyfarmersmarket.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Use your real name. Anonymous commenting is not allowed. Only State Journal subscribers who are willing to identify themselves have commenting privileges. Posters caught using a fake name will have their commenting privileges revoked.
Keep it clean. Avoid obscene, juvenile, racist or sexist language.
No personal attacks. Share your own opinions rather than denigrate those with opposing views. Absolutely no name-calling.
No conspiracy theories. This is a forum for thoughtful discussion of issues in our community. There are plenty of places on the internet to peddle in conspiracy theories. This is not one.
No commerce. There's plenty of advertising space available on this site for those looking to sell products or services. Keep commercial messages out of the comments section.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link to let us know of posts that violate the rules in this section.
Share with us. If you have first-hand knowledge of facts related to a news story or an error in our coverage, email us at news@state-journal.com.