It’s fall monarch migration time in Central Kentucky! Down at the Franklin County Farmers Market, some of our farmers are noticing the caterpillars on their pepper plants and fluttering around their flowers.
With all the butterflies taking to the skies, we’ve been thinking about the importance of pollinators to our agriculture systems. Turns out, they are vital!
What is a pollinator? A pollinator moves pollen grains from the male part of a plant (anther) to its female part (stigma). This allows the plant to produce seeds and then fruit.
When a pollinator lands in a flower to eat/store pollen for protein, its body comes into contact with pollen grains that stick. The animal carries these grains with it as it moves from flower to flower, leaving some behind.
Fun fact: To produce 150 pounds of honey, bees cover a distance equal to 13 trips to the moon and back.
Pollinators are essential for ecological survival. Without them, human beings and earth’s terrestrial ecosystems would die out (U.S. Forest Service, 2017).
They also have a significant impact on yield and crop success, resulting in higher yields and larger more flavorful fruits. Over 150 crop species cultivated in North America depend on pollinators to reproduce.
Even more impressive, approximately one out of four mouthfuls of food or beverage consumed in the United States exists thanks to a pollinator! (Kentucky Pollinator Handbook, 2016).
Fun fact: In the United States alone, pollination of agricultural crops is valued at $10 billion annually.
Unfortunately, there is significant evidence that pollinator populations are on the decline. Habitat loss, pesticide spraying, disease and climate change all play a role in destabilizing these important species.
For example, bees recover slowly from disturbances like insecticide spraying because they cannot reproduce quickly. It could take up to four years for a bumble bee population to return to original numbers after exposure to pesticides (Forest Service, 2017). Furthermore, more than 35 pollinator species in the United States are federally endangered under the Endangered Species Act.
And of course, domesticated honey bees have taken a huge hit in the last decade, largely thanks to the mysterious Colony Collapse Disorder and parasitic mites.
Not so fun fact: Declines in pollinators may make plants more vulnerable to extinction.
But, do not lose hope! There are things you can do in your daily life to make it easier on pollinators:
• Mow in patches, so that you don’t wipe out a whole swath of food all at once.
• Don’t use pesticides and herbicides. If you have to, apply them to a targeted area instead of using a wide spray (they kill pollinator larvae).
• Establish a pollinator garden or at least introduce some pollinator friendly plants into your yard! You can purchase native, pollinator friendly plants from Bluebird Hill Farm and Taproot Nursery down at the farmers market!
Emma Anderson is an AmeriCorps VISTA member for the Friends of the Franklin County Farmers Market through the Homes For All AmeriCorps program. She can be reached at vista@franklincountyfarmersmarket.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Use your real name. Anonymous commenting is not allowed. Only State Journal subscribers who are willing to identify themselves have commenting privileges. Posters caught using a fake name will have their commenting privileges revoked.
Keep it clean. Avoid obscene, juvenile, racist or sexist language.
No personal attacks. Share your own opinions rather than denigrate those with opposing views. Absolutely no name-calling.
No conspiracy theories. This is a forum for thoughtful discussion of issues in our community. There are plenty of places on the internet to peddle in conspiracy theories. This is not one.
No commerce. There's plenty of advertising space available on this site for those looking to sell products or services. Keep commercial messages out of the comments section.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link to let us know of posts that violate the rules in this section.
Share with us. If you have first-hand knowledge of facts related to a news story or an error in our coverage, email us at news@state-journal.com.