First Baptist Church, 201 St. Clair St., is hosting an Epiphany party for children, youth and their families.

Enjoy costumes, art, games and treats from 9:45-10:30 a.m. on Sunday. Stay just for the party or join FBC for worship at 10:50 a.m.

For more information, contact FBC at 502-227-4528 or visit www.fbcfrankfort.church.

