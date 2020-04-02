Faith Victory Church is broadcasting special live online teachings with Pastor Philip D. Derber every night (Monday-Sunday) at 7 p.m., and Sundays at 10:30 a.m. available on the churches website, www.faithvictorychurch.us, YouTube page, www.youtube.com/faithvictorychurch and Facebook page, www.facebook.com/faithvictorychurch.
 
This special online schedule will continue until large group meetings are again permitted.
 
The church is also offering a 24 hour prayer line at 502-597-HELP(4357).

